Wendy Williams is ready to spill the tea and SA fans are here for it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Twitter recently went into a frenzy after a short clip surfaced on social media showing Wendy Williams telling her audience that April 10 is declared a “Wendy William” day in South Africa. In the video that went viral, the visibly chuffed Williams told her live audience: “Do you know what April 10 is? “I just found out myself. “April 10 is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa… I am not lying… ” The audience members are seen cheering about the exciting news.

Well, the announcement is slightly true because the legendary talk show host has a huge fan base in South Africa and with both her biopic and documentary airing in the country on April 10, it might as well be called #WendyWilliamsDay.

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” stars Ciera Payton and gives fans a brutally honest and intimate look at Williams’s life including details about her struggle with addiction and her divorce.

Meanwhile, the star sheds more light on her private persona and speaks on her tumultuous life and career, from her upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show, in the doccie.

Interestingly, Williams executive produces the biopic that reveals the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years.

With a career spanning over three decades, she has made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show”, but recently the tables were turned when she became the source of gossip.

Watch the trailer below:

IOL Entertainment caught up with TV host and celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle, who is a Williams superfan.

The “Hashtags” presenter recently binge-watched both offerings and shared his best and worst moments:

Nothing is off-limits when it came to her husband's indiscretions

How she spoke to Whitney Houston in her interview was great!

Seeing the rise of her career from radio to TV.

The actress is very much Wendy – she’s great, the scene when she does her boob job was so funny to me.

They handle her traumatic scene very well in the film!

Her cars, I got annoyed that they cars weren’t accurate to the time.

She drives a Rolls Royce Ghost in the early 2000s.

How she was treated in the early stages of her career by women… I'm sure a few were supportive of her.

He concluded: “I can safely say the pros outweigh the cons and it’s definitely worth the watch.”

Catch all the Wendy Williams drama, on Saturday, April 10, on Lifetime (DStv channel 131) at 7.20pm.

Her feature-length documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” airs just after at 8.50pm.