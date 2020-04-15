'Wine, Dine and Stein' set to air on DStv

The 13-part food and wine series, "Wine, Dine & Stein", that was filmed in Cape Town's Durbanville Wine Valley, has been snapped up by the People°s Weather channel (DStv 180) and will start broadcasting on Sunday, April 19, at 6pm



Featuring, Jack and Charlie Stein - sons of acclaimed British chef Rick Stein - the show, has also been bought by broadcasters in Australia, Norway, Poland and other Eastern European countries.

Created by JAG Communications' Grant Bushby and Janine Greenleaf Walker, and produced by Oxyg3n Media, "Wine, Dine & Stein" finds the Stein siblings spending a day on each of the 12 wine farms that make up the Durbanville Wine Valley, tasting their wines, sampling (and helping cook) their food and embarking on a series of dares and challenges.



Aside from eating and drinking, the “boys” get up to a variety of activities including paragliding off Dorsberg Hill at Meerendal, firing the Big Bertha cannon at Signal Gun, taking part in a wheelbarrow race at Klein Roosboom, rounding up cattle with quadbikes at Groot Phesantekraal and wakeboarding at the Hillcrest quarry.



Viewers get a taste of wine from Altydgedacht, Canto, D'Aria, De Grendel, Diemersdal, Durbanville Hills and Nitida wine farms.



Like his father Rick, Jack Stein, is an accomplished chef and author and, apart from presenting TV series, also oversees the kitchens of all 14 Rick Stein restaurants, while Charlie also works for the family business, tasting and selecting the wines for the all the Stein restaurants.



Each 24-minute episode features one of the 12 wine farms in the Durbanville Wine Valley, with the 13th episode covering other activities of interest in the area including a visit to the Durbanville Distillery to see how rum is made and speeding down the tracks at Cool Runnings.



“I had the most fun I've had in ages filming this series and I can't say enough about the warmth, hospitality and generosity of the people we met, not to mention the amazing food we ate and the brilliant wines we drank," said Jack.



Charlie said he loved the fact that every farm they visited offered something different than the other.

“From the small boutique, but utterly charming Klein Roosboom, to the bigger estate that is Durbanville Hills - but which still manages to convey a feeling of family. The Durbanville Wine Valley’s proximity to Cape Town and to the beautiful beaches of Bloubergstrand is also a big plus," he added.



Stephan Le Roux CEO of People°s Weather CEO said the show is perfect to watch with South Africa's current lockdown.

"The series is loads of fun and is entertaining and informative and - best of all - set in the beautiful landscape that is the Durbanville Wine Valley, perfect for South Africans staying home and enjoying watching shows that encompass travel, food and wine," he said.

In the first episode the brothers will visit the acclaimed wine farm Nitida where they meet owner Bernhard Veller and award-winning winemaker Daniel Keulder.