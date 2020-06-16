Youth Day: 5 minutes with Lerato Marabe

"Skeem Saam" actress, Lerato Marabe, who plays the role of Pretty Seakamela, chatted to us about being a youth on South African TV. What have been some of your previous roles on TV? The first ever role I played was Tshidi on "Takalani Sesame". I’ve played Mpho on "Intersexions", Nelisa on "Isibaya", Lisha on "Big Friend Little Friend" and Thembi Tambo on "Madiba Series". What roles do you enjoy? I really don’t like to box myself. I love to challenge myself. So I believe I could play any role. I have played a role younger than me. I liked it because I mean I’ve been that age before so it’s not really hard to play a younger role.

Your thoughts on #OpenUpTheIndustry trend?

I think #OpenUpTheIndustry is something that should be taken seriously. There are a lot of talented young people out there who are not given a chance.

And I think production houses should consider hiring new faces because the audience is complaining about there only being “5 actors in South Africa” because they see the same faces on TV. I just think everyone should be given a fair chance.

Youth Unemployment is the greatest challenge we face. It’s really tough because nowadays the only way one can get work is if they have a connection.

But what happens to the rest who don’t, and that’s why I think we as the youth should utilize social media more to help us showcase our talents.

What is your five year plan?

In the next 5 years, I see myself staring in more movies. And I see myself running my company... watch the space.

Your inspiration?

Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, and Basetsana Khumalo.



Advice for youngsters?

Believe in yourself. You can achieve whatever it is that you want to. Just put in the work and be patient. Surround yourself with people who share the same goals and values as you and be the change that you want to see.