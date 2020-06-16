Youth Day: 5 minutes with 'Skeem Saam' actress Nozi Langa

Nozi Langa has not only been celebrated by her fans for her superb acting in two very popular local shows, but also for her entrepreneurial skills too. The 26 year old currently acts on the SABC1 soapie, "Skeem Saam" as Glenda and SABC 2's "Muvhango" as Bonolo. Nozi also owns a beauty bar in Centurion called "Plush Lush and Beauty Bar". Before she started acting on "Skeem Saam", which was her first ever TV role, she did theatre acting which she said was very challenging and physically demanding. Langa chatted to us about her time in the entertainment industry.

What roles do you prefer taking on?

I like the more challenging roles because it forces me to look outside of who I am naturally. I always prefer to challenge myself and push boundaries in everything I do.

Have you played younger roles?

Yes, I have. While I don't prefer it, I believe that I am versatile so I’m able to challenge myself.

What are the struggles youth face in today's society?

One of the major challenges in this industry is #OpenUpTheIndustry. This is a real life struggle for those who seek to start careers in the acting industry, especially those who have studied the art but have no luck in finding jobs.

Performers deserve fair opportunities all round to be able to practice their expertise and create sustainable financial opportunities for themselves. There is also the issue of coming to reality with the reality that there's no such thing as instant gratification, instantly affording success.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want to see growth in my business and a lead role in an international television series.

Who has been your biggest motivator?

My mother.

How do you stay grounded?

I pray, plan and put it into action. That's what brings about change in any situation.