Zodwa Wabantu set to make her acting debut on e.tv’s raunchy drama ‘The Black Door’

What goes on behind “The Black Door”? I suppose this is the question sparking curiosity among viewers after e.tv’s titillating promos.

Story continues below Advertisment

Monday night, the channel’s hugely-anticipated adult drama finally arrived on the small screen with veteran actress Linda Sebenzo cracking the whip, in more ways than one, as Rebecca Mahlangu aka Mam Rebs. Now if you caught the episode, I’m sure your jaw dropped a few times, especially with those intermittent racy sex scenes, but this isn’t gratuitous in any way. And if you didn’t, well, you can catch the second episode tonight.

If anything, the storytelling, as the creators pointed out, has a lot of heart and is reflective of the struggles in a world where poverty is a daily reality for many and the hustle is never-ending, perils notwithstanding, nor a deterrent. Last week, a media group were invited for a set visit in Honeydew, Roodepoort. And I got to tell you, I was blown away by the fact that Black Brain Productions put it all together in six weeks – and they are still building more sets.

Story continues below Advertisment

Linda Sebenzo as Mam Rebs. Picture: Supplied Sebenzo was at the event, along with Mzamo Gcabashe (Romeo) and several other cast members. On the tour, we got to see the polarised worlds of the haves and the have-nots. We got to explore Mams Rebs’ plush bedroom, home, office, warehouse as well as club, where every fantasy is catered for if you have the moolah. She definitely gravitates towards emerald green and gold as her colour scheme of choice when it comes to decor.

Story continues below Advertisment

We also got to see the home of Mam Rebs’ well-heeled political ally, who helps her secure those tenders for her business. Of course, to lend authenticity to the narrative, the local shebeen, supermarket, hair salon, roadside barber, vetkoek vendor and Chesa Nyama spot, creates a full-on township vibe. There’s also a makeshift store that helps repair TVs. And we got to see the wonderful murals at the outdoor venue that is used as a church.

Story continues below Advertisment

Back to the storyline, though. Mam Rebs is the big-wig. She juggles the hat of businesswoman, mother and strip club owner-cum-madam. What goes on behind “The Black Door” is a very layered question. Picture: Supplied On the one hand, Mam Rebs lives in the lap of luxury and so too does her daughter Boniswa (Gabisile Tshabalala), who is an addict and struggles with her mental health as well, naive grandson and Ben-10 Fanyane “Fana” (aka Junior), played by Sandile Mfusi. On the other, she rules the roost in this world, where bribery, intimidation and blackmail flourish.

In the first episode, Chuma Sokhulu (Thobani Nzuza), allowing his desperation to start a business with his brother Khaya (Zamani Mbatha) to influence him, got sticky fingers on the job. A pillar of the community, Chuma had the wool pulled over everyone's eyes, including that of his ailing mother Mam Nomsa (Velephi Mnisi Khumalo) and pregnant wife Nolitha Sokhulu (Sibulele Ntlebi). The shebeen. Picture: Supplied Although Chuma was blessed with a favourable quid pro quo relationship with Mam Rebs, there was no mercy shown when he double-crossed her.

And her silent but deadly right-hand Bra Kenny ( Bhekumuzi Mkhwanazi) is not to be toyed with, either. That said, there is much to be said about loyalty when greed bubbles under. I don’t want to delve too much into the narrative but I will say this, brace yourself for plenty of nudity and sex, which underpins the ambitions and struggles of the characters. If you were hot and bothered by Khanyi Mbau’s steamy lovemaking scene on “The Wife”, this is not the show for you. But if you appreciate solid storytelling that depicts a slice of life in Mzansi, you will warm up to the characters and their conflicts.

Interestingly, reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu makes her acting debut on the show on Thursday. She said: “There is a world of nakedness and freedom, a beautiful world that no one wants to talk about. These are the stories we should talk about. It is happening, they are there, and people turn a blind eye, but our husbands and boyfriends go there. “There is nothing to be ashamed of because they are feeding their families. The sex industry is big, and it lives.