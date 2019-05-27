Zodwa Wabantu: Instagram

The long-awaited Zodwa Wabantu reality show finally debuted on Saturday on Mojo Love and was well received by fans. On the first episode of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" the vosho queen gave viewers an "uncensored " look at her back story including her home life before becoming a local phenomenon.

Wabantu also shared personal moments such as the funeral of one of her childhood friends.

One of the more light-hearted things Wabantu admitted to was that she no longer drinks Savanna since Tira pays her well and she can now afford expensive drinks.

Fans and sceptics of the dancer were surprised by the openness and rawness in the first episode with Wabantu, not shying away from sharing very intimate moments.

I Love Zodwa Wabantu! She's Actually Pushing Life & That's A Go! 😍 She's Painting Success In People Who Lost Hope To Know Kuthi You Can Be The Greatest In The World ❤️#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/iYRlu3PqHz — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 25, 2019

Zodwa has a beautiful heart, I would’ve canceled them a long time ago for being treated like that. #ZodwaUncensored — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 25, 2019

We all need a friend/ one person in our lives that is genuine as Zodwa is #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/WUYACT6MTZ — Ndinani💛 (@MissNdinani) May 25, 2019

Regardless Of Her Busyness, Zodwa Is A Supportive Friend, Till Death. That's Remarkable ❤️💣#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/XbM6SIr07a — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 25, 2019

#ZodwaUncensored this is the best reality show south Africa has been waiting for!!! pic.twitter.com/taroiLQLEL — Santiago (@sabelo_santiago) May 25, 2019

I want to live freely like Zodwa. From today y'all can fuck off, I am doing me..... #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/OfuCKLHd3C — Mulovhedzi Tshedza Prudence (@TshedzaPrudence) May 25, 2019

They Thought Zodwa Was Trash Kanti Nah, She's Actually Treasure Hey❤️ So Touching Hey.#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/dBrmExyjM8 — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 25, 2019

Zodwa is real AF. She's basically telling the sisters to keep the same energy they had when they hid the eggs and bread from her. #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/dZNYLZ2Hmw — Bongekile (@Bongeh_Mbonambi) May 25, 2019

This woman has been through a lot, Wabantu please forgive me for judging you once 😭😭😭#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/J49Z1la0q3 — PRECIOUS (@PreshMoloi24) May 25, 2019