The new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

The Times Square Sun Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria was packed to its full capacity as locals flocked to see the crowning of Miss South Africa 2019. Zozibini Tunzi, 25, was crowned as the 61st Miss South Africa on Women’s Day, August 9. She is the first Miss SA to wear the new Buhle crown.

South Africa, meet your #MissSA2019 @zozitunzi – the Queen of the Nation. 👑



Reply below with your well wishes as she wears her crown and begins her reign to represent us across the globe. pic.twitter.com/pi93tpMQgk — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019

The Public Relations graduate who hails from Tsolo, eSdwadweni, a small village in the Eastern Cape is all about education. She said if she were to challenge the President to change something about South Africa, she would ask him to push the issue of education.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss South Africa 2019 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria. Video: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Tunzi is an inspiration to many. She entered Miss SA in 2017 but only made it to the semi-finals. However, that did not stop her and today, she is reigning supreme.

Zozibini was a Miss SA semi-finalist in 2017. She switched up her strat in 2019 and won the crown. That’s what we call GROWTH 👑 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/xkZcE9Li45 — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) August 9, 2019

When asked what has changed from the day she first entered the competition in 2017, she said: "I'm a different person now. Back then, I didn't know myself that much but now I came back stronger with a bigger purpose."

Tunzi received love and support from South Africans, with many agreeing that she deserves to be the queen.

Congratulations to the beautiful New Miss South Africa. Zozibini Tunzi!! 👏🏾❤️ #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/YKYIq3bgS1 — Kuwaiti Dinar (@LitSego) August 9, 2019

Congratulations to Zozibini Tunzi for being crowned our new Miss South Africa👑🇿🇦#MissSA2019



Millions of little girls and women will be inspired by your win👑 pic.twitter.com/4zMbbHUnLE — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) August 9, 2019

q

ueen of SA talk and radio jock,

Anele Mdoda; actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson

and

SA model, activist and lawyer

Thando Hopa

,

who was the first woman with albinism to grace the cover of Vogue.





Tunzi walks away with prizes up to a value of R3 million. This includes an apartment in Sandton, a Mercedes Benz car and other fashion and beauty goodies.

#MissSA2019 was a glorious occasion.



We welcome our new reigning queen @zozitunzi to this special sisterhood. pic.twitter.com/q32bHMsjhB — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019

However, getting the crown wasn't easy. She was grilled with heated questions by a panel of judges which included the