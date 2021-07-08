Zwai Bala and Ringo Madlingozi among the guest judges as 'Idols SA' returns

Kwaito artist, producer and musical director Zwai Bala and renowned singer, producer and Member of Parliament Ringo Madlingozi are among the guest judges as the popular talent search show “Idols SA” returns for its 17th season this Sunday. The much-anticipated return of the show, which attracted a record 15 000 online entrants, will heat up viewers’ living room this winter as “Idols SA” hopefuls belt it out to impress the guest judges as well as the show’s resident judges.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams along with Proverb returns as the show’s host. “We are excited that South Africa’s most-loved talent search show, Idols SA, returns this Sunday to entertain our viewers and most importantly, to give a platform for South Africa’s unearthed talent to reach for their dreams,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. The season’s theme is “Reuniting Mzansi”, and all auditions were held online to adhere to Covid-19 safety regulations.

“Idols SA” returns after crowd favourite, the then 19-year-old Emalahleni-born singer Zama Khumalo won last year’s edition of the competition dubbed “Sweet Sixteen”, which gave viewers tension-filled entertainment during its final stages. Uathi took to social media to say that it was a miracle the show was produced during a pandemic. “We’re back for your annual therapy. The hopes the dreams the laughs the tears, we’re back.