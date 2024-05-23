Luyanda Zwane is leaving Sibongile & The Dlaminis

By Cebolethu Shinga Actress and model Luyanda Zwane has confirmed she is leaving the popular TV show, Sibongile & The Dlaminis. Many people fell in love with Zwane on the show where she portrayed the character of Sibongile Mbambo, an ambitious domestic worker.

In an interview with Zimoja, Zwane confirmed that she won’t be returning for the second season of the show. “I chose not to renew my contract for season two after completing my season one obligations,” said Zwane. This follows speculation claiming that she was a tough person to work with and that people had to work around her.

Zwane dismissed this and said people would always talk and have opinions about actresses. She also said that she does not recall being a drama queen on any set. “People will always have opinions on how they experience you. I have never heard anyone on any set complain about me being a drama queen. Those who know me, know how I am. I don’t pay too much attention to negativity. Everyone experiences people differently,” explained Zwane. The actress’s announcement of leaving the show has left many viewers heartbroken.

X user @Cele_Kristen said it will be her last time watching the show. “Ukugcina kwam phela lapho ukuw'buka (It will be the last time watching it)“ Ukugcina kwam phela lapho ukuw'buka

— Kristen Cele (@Cele_Kristen) April 21, 2024 @DDT_PM twitted that if Zwane left, he will no longer be watching the show. “If she doesn't come back I'm no longer watching @Mcebi18” If she doesn't come back I'm no longer watching @Mcebi18