Actress Megan Mullally will host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The "Will & Grace" actress will host the 25th edition of the gala on January 27, 2019, at the Shrine Auditorium.
Mullally won two Primetime Emmy Awards for supporting actress in a comedy series in 2000 and 2006, along with four SAG Awards for her role as Karen Walker in "Will & Grace".
"We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary. This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show," said executive producer Kathy Connell.
Mullally said: "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."
Very excited to be hosting the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards! 😍😍😍January 27 @tntdrama @TBSNetwork 😍😍😍 (now: will literally ANY designers send me a dress.? i mean, i’m hosting it. i will DEF be on camera, so... 🙏🏼👗😬🇺🇸😅) pic.twitter.com/U44V0KdE1z— Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 12, 2018