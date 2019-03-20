"The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann," a detailed look of the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann who vanished from the seaside resort of Praia da Luz in Portugal, while on holiday with her family, launched on Netflix last week. It was a disappearance that reverberated across the world as the Portuguese police together with Scotland Yard mobilised a major investigation which would go on to become the most high-profile missing child case in British history.

By blending new interviews with more than 40 contributors, 120 hour of interviews, archival news footage and reenactments, In eight episodes, "The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann" goes beyond the headlines and takes a unique look at the facts of the case as well as its impact on media standards around the world.

Madeleine McCann aged 3. File photo

Directed by Chris Smith ("Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened;" "Jim & Andy"), executive produced by Emma Cooper and produced by UK-based Pulse Films in association with Paramount Television, the series has access to never-before-heard testimonies from those at the heart of the story including friends of the McCann family, investigators working the case and from those who became the subject of media speculation and rumour.

