The cast of "Isipho". Picture: Supplied

Next month, e.tv reveals its brand new and intriguing locally produced series, "Isipho". "Isipho", which means a gift, is produced by HerbVision in association with The Ntintili Factory and is set in the beautiful landscapes of Muldersdrift.

The series will air from Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm starting July 1 and follows the story of Moses Shezi (Nimrod Nkosi), a former academic whose peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when he experiences a telling vision that reveals his daughter’s death.

Desperate to change the course of destiny, he sets out to find the four strangers who appeared in his vision surrounding his daughter at the time of her death. From his vision, it is clear that these strangers are not in any way ordinary. They have gifts.

Following his vision, Moses armed with the goal of honing the strangers' gifts finds himself together with his psychologist wife and a team of teachers in the spiritual arts, opening an academy for the gifted.

The students come with baggage of their own and Moses and the teachers discover that they not only have to teach the students to harness and control their gifts, but also guide them to be the best versions of themselves.

"Isipho" stars a host of exciting new talent, alongside some familiar faces. This includes Nimrod Nkosi as Moses Shezi, Thobani Nzuza as Lwandle, Saint Seseli as Pastor Rametsi, Sparky Xulu as Mpendulo, Wandi Chamane as Nomzingeli, Karabo Maseko as Neo, Precious Ngidi as Ntombi Shezi and Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Tandzile. And rounding off the cast playing Gogo Nqobile is the iconic actress Themsie Times.

Head of local content at e.tv, Ziyanda Mngomezulu said the channel is happy to open up its pool of production companies with HerbVision and the Ntintili Factory producing their first independent production for the channel.

"We look forward to welcoming back some familiar faces to our screens and introducing new ones,” she said.

*"Isipho" will start on Monday, July 1 at 6:30pm on e.tv, Openview Channel 104 and DStv channel 194.