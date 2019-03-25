Lerato and Lesego Sebopeng. Picture: Twitter

Lerato and Lesego Sebopeng (both 32-years-old) got hitched on the latest episode of Mzansi's favourite wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding. The couple from Ventersdorp met in 2005 but only started dating in 2006.

And while chasing his queen, Lesego took the risk of entering her home to be with her, despite her father being strict.

One of the risks they took was to go sign at the Home Affairs, without anyone else knowing.

"That's what we both wanted," said Lesego.

"We were happy about our decision," added Lesego.

However, their love was put to the test when Lesego landed a long distance truck driving job, that created mistrust between them. But their biggest challenge was the loss of their unborn baby in 2014.

I feel the issue of infertility and miscarriage weighs really heavy on this couple. There’s a sadness about them 💔💔💔#OurPerfectWedding — Lindiwe Skosana (@lyndz_20) March 24, 2019

"It affected us badly because sometimes when people ask if we have children, we feel ashamed. It makes you feel less of a woman or man," said the groom.

People should stop asking couples when are they having children.

It's none of your business#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Rdv6t9XcNc — Rtm (@khulisoRtm) March 24, 2019

The couple said they invited OPW to share their love story and teach others that, "when you're in love, stay with the one you love and don't let pride take over," explained the groom.

Lerato wore a white ball gown dress, accompanied by bridesmaids in nude boobtube dresses. The groom kept it to his favourite colour, brown along with his groomsmen.

The simplicity of their union, what the couple say they wanted, translated into their elegant decor of pink, gold and white.

#OurPerfectWedding colours of the decor mmhhh on point 👌👌👌 perfection guys — Yandy Mndau (@YMndau) March 24, 2019

The couple changed into their second outfits for the day, blue inspired modern traditional clothes, amidst the dancing, the glasses clinking and dancing.

After 13 years of their ups and down, the couple dubbed their day as their "perfect perfect wedding."