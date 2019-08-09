Catch Bonang Matheba on 'Being Bonang' on 1Magic, Fridays at 7pm. Picture: Instagram

You have to admit, local reality TV in 2019 is lit especially when you’ve got a multimedia personality like Bonang Matheba offering entertainment that is fun, bold and relevant. Even if you’re not a fan of this talented and ambitious individual, here’s five reasons why you should switch on to her show anyway.

1. Bonang is candid about everything from gobbling down Chicken Licken wings to ripping her feathery red dress down the back just minutes before going on stage to MC a major event. One thing’s for sure, you’ll never be short of drama “darling”.

Bonang's red feathery dress ripped just before her MC gig. Picture: Instagram

2. From season one, her show has coined many phrases like “Mo'Ghel” and “Champopo”, and many of her looks have been made into memes on social media. In season three we have no doubt that she will continue to add more crazy phrases to the urban dictionary.

3. While extremely entertaining, her show is filled with aspiration. You can’t help but want a life like Queen B. She’s passionate about what she does and works hard for what she has. She’s always motivating her cousin, Pinky to go out and attain her dreams.

Pinky aka Mo Ghel and Bonang in Prague earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

4. And if you’re not checking for the entertainment or drama darling, then at least stay for the fashion. She’s always on top of her game and we’ve yet to see a faux pas.

5. Bonang is always travelling the world. You don’t even need to book a flight - you could just sit on your couch, in front of the TV and these fabulous places will come to you.

Watch the trailer here: