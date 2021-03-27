Alan Carr brings larger than life personality to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ season 2

Despite a few filming setbacks due to Covid-19, season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is back. Of course, aside from the welcome sight of RuPaul Charles, fans are elated to see Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr return to the judging panel. Once again, the queens are here to slay in their sequins. But they can only truly pull it off by bringing their A-game when it comes to charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. They will be judged on their face-beat skills, fashion sensibilities and sewing abilities. And they will be put through the mill when critiqued on their comedy, singing, acting, lip-syncing and dancing prowess.

Delivering on judging eleganza, the celebrity judges are: Liz Hurley, Sheridan Smith, Jordan Dunn, Lorraine Kelly, MNEK, Jessie Ware, Maya Jama and Dawn French, and Natalie Cassidy and Jay Revel join as special coaches for acting and choreography.

Graham Norton, Elizabeth Hurley, RuPaul, Michelle Visage in season two of ’RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Carr, bringing his larger than life personality to the show, welcomed the new season.

He said: “It was so lovely to be back on set before the first lockdown. I was nervous, of course, because I’m such a huge fan of the show. I really don’t want to be the weakest link of it, and have people turn off thinking ‘oh I hate that Alan’.

“I was watching them all again in lockdown, getting some notes for when I was going back on the panel.”

Revisiting highlights from the first season, Carr admitted: “For me, the standout moment from series one was ‘Snatch Game’.

“I just thought it was absolutely brilliant, especially with The Vivienne as Donald Trump. It was a real eye-opener and I think it really showcased how funny the British drag race scene is. It’s absolutely chockablock with personalities like Baga Chipz and The Vivienne. Brilliant.”

On returning to set, he chuckled: “It was so weird coming back to finish the series because (no offence) I had sort of forgotten the queens.

“Also, I put on so much weight during lockdown that I’m worried that when it goes from episode three to episode four it will look like I have been inflated, or that someone has tripped and pulled a cord out and I’ve gone as big as a dingy. “

RuPaul with the British crew on the set of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”. Picture: BBC

He quipped: “With lockdown being four months, I actually thought if they have any sense they’ll get that sewing machine out and learn some skills. Two queens did come back reinvigorated, they came to win and I saw a real marked improvement in them.”

A new season means ramping up the ante to heighten the appeal.

Carr nodded in agreement and said: “This is true of many shows as people are always going to be nervous and think ‘we don’t want to be on the first show in case it’s a big turkey’, but as we know the first series was absolutely amazing and a real ratings winner, so I think for series two we have got some Queens who know what they have to do to win.

“They’ve upped their game. Their outfits are better and I think they’re slicker. They know what they’ve got to do, and some of them really obviously want to win.”

He added: “To anyone who hasn’t seen ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’, I would say ‘why the hell haven’t you seen it?’ It is an absolute tonic.

“It is fabulous. It is inspiring. We’re all having such a shit year in 2020 and it would just lift your spirits up. It’s human stories as well. It’s not just sequins, bodysuits and stockings, it’s about people and their resilience, people finding a home in drag and escaping bullying, and coming alive on stage.

“It’s an absolute joy to watch, and if you don’t like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ then I’m afraid we can’t be friends, so there…”

The second episode, airing on March 30, picks up from the aftermath of Joe Black's elimination and then prep for the mini challenge where they have to elect a Drag Race cabinet in the categories Secretary of Shade, Trade Minister, Leader of the House of Loading It Up and Baroness Basic.

Season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” airs on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) on Tuesdays at 9pm.