Picture: Supplied

BBC Lifestyle is bringing the South African version of "First Dates" home and entries are opened until April 28. The dating show will be produced by Rapid Blue who have already brought audiences local versions of widely popular shows such as Come Dine With Me South Africa, Dancing With the Stars South Africa and The Great South African Bake Off.

"First Dates" is a heart-warming, heart-breaking and occasionally heart-stopping format, which ends with a trip to the First Dates booth, where each couple reveals what they really thought, and we discover if true love has blossomed.

As the dating landscape changers globally and in South Africa the average age of people getting married in SA is increasing to age 36 for men and 32 for women), and the ways of dating has changed with apps now dominating how singletons find a partner.

So, if you are over swiping left, fed up of friends and family continually trying to set you up, or if you just want to try something new and exhilarating in the hope of finding your special someone, sign up and see if BBC Lifestyle can match you with your perfect partner.

Entries for "First Dates South Africa" will be open to residents aged 18 and over and living in or around Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Daters will be able to sign up and apply via www.BBCSouthAfrica.com until midnight on Sunday, April 28. Filming will start in Johannesburg in July.

"First Dates South Africa" will invite viewers to an intimate experience of the world of first dates. From initial nerves to flirty smiles and sparks of passion, discreetly placed cameras capture every moment of the action as it unfolds. Packed with a diverse cast of authentic characters all looking for love, each episode plays out like the funniest of romantic comedies.

The introduction of the "First Dates" franchise this year is part of BBC Lifestyle’s mission to deliver shows that represent the diversity, passions and interests of a modern aspirational and inquisitive audience in South Africa.