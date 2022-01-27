‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant QV leaves the house

Within a week of its on-screen debut, a contestant on “Big Brother Mzansi” season 3 has decided to leave. The surprise exit of Keamogetswe Motlhale, known as QV, was confirmed by Mzansi Magic.

The channel said QV had made the decision to leave for personal reasons. “The longer I am here, there is a need for me to address it quickly,” said QV to her house mates as she announced her exit. QV has said goodbye to her fellow house mates and has also expressed her gratitude to the production team for the opportunity to be in the house.

“A psychologist is working with her to ensure a smooth transition back into the outside world and guide her through her journey going forward. “We wish her all the best on her journey and she has our full support,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels. Since it’s highly anticipated return, “Big Brother Mzansi” has topped the trends list on Twitter as viewers engage with each other about all the on-screen drama.

While it may be too soon to tell who will walk away with the R2 million, fans have already started choosing their favourites. Fans seem to love Themba Karabo Mabaso, so much so that his name even appears after #BBMzansi on the Twitter trend list. The 30-year-old grabs attention with his tattoo but viewers have come to see there is more than meets the eye, when it comes to Themba.