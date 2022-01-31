'Big Brother Mzansi' house rocked by surprise housemate additions

On Sunday, “Big Brother Mzansi” season three viewers were left in surprise after they had expected the first eviction to take place — however, housemates were met with not one, but two, surprises in the form of new additions to the house. Nthabii and Vyno were introduced by “Big Brother Mzansi” host Lawrence Maleka, in a twist that left the current housemates — who entered the mansion a week ago — surprised and at a loss for words.

The episode on Sunday also featured a feisty performance from the superstar musician Makhadzi, who performed her hit Yellow Bone. Another surprise on the night was the welcome announcement that there would be no eviction this week, so everyone was safe from elimination. The Housemates looking might confused by the appearance of new #BBMzansi Housemate, Nthabii!



Check out our site for more twists, everyday: https://t.co/Hlrwrh84nv pic.twitter.com/O5zibv4VD1 — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) January 30, 2022 However, with the addition of new people in the house, this means the competition will heat up even more than it has over the past week, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the dynamic of the group.

The housemates already had a roller-coaster week after the departure of housemate QV, which left them in various states of shock. Yet another Housemate joins the #BBMzansi fray! Let’s hear it for Vyno. Check out his full profile on our OFFICIAL site! — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) January 30, 2022 QV had made the decision to leave for personal reasons. “The longer I am here, there is a need for me to address it quickly,” said QV to her housemates as she announced her exit.