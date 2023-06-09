Brace yourselves, ‘The Kardashians’ could run until North’s marriage

“The Kardashians” bosses have joked that the show will keep going until North's marriage. The Hulu reality show is currently airing season 3, but executive producers Danielle King and Ben Winston have revealed that filming for season 4 is already under way and going “great”.

Winston added during a Hulu FYC event: “We feel very fortunate that Disney picked us up for season 5 and season 6. We feel great about that.” And referring to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter, King quipped that they planned to keep going until North's marriage. But Winston admitted he worries about the unpredictable nature of making a reality show, joking that he has moments of panic that the famous family will want to “just watch TV”.

Asked how he envisages the show progressing, he said, “It’s actually a really hard show to say how it’s going to evolve. Because where we’ve got to be really smart is we’ve got to change as they change.

“What scares me and what excites me about this show is I’ve got no idea what season 5 is going to be about and season 6, which for a controlled maniac, you are like, ‘Oh god, what if they do nothing? What if they just want to watch TV?'” King praised Kris Jenner and her daughters as “ordinary women with extraordinary stories”. She said: “I think when you think about the Kardashian name, it feels so big, right?