B.U. and Zino get evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi' house

“Big Brother Mzansi” housemates Zino and B.U. are the latest contestants evicted from the house. Leaving the house the day after his 22nd birthday, Joburger Adindu Asuzu, aka Zino, told the show’s host Lawrence Maleka that it was a privilege and “amazing” to have been on the show.

When asked who he was going to miss from the house, he said it was Yoli. Zino said: “I really appreciated her. She was amazing and she gave me an older sister I never had that before.” B.U., real name Luthando Mthembu, told Lawrence he believed some housemates were playing the game quite well, such as Nale.

About his own journey on the show, he said: “I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way, but one thing about me is I’m gonna be me. “I wasn’t shaken at any point. If it makes sense to me, it doesn’t have to make sense to anybody else.” When asked what was happening between him and Venuss, the self-described “Zulu Vegan” simply said: “Everything.” Ooh, la la. His biggest regret was that he didn’t cook more vegan meals.

Also, up for eviction this week – nominated by Head of House Gash1 and Deputy Head of House Nthabii – were Libo, Nale, Thato, Venuss and Vyno. Reflecting on his week as Head of House, Gash1 believed his reign was a democratic one, saying to Lawrence: “I wasn’t the father of the house – we were a community, and I was its head”. While calling her deputy seat “an honour and a privilege”, Nthabii said she was gunning for the head honcho seat in the coming weeks.