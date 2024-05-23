Could Sorisha Naidoo quit The Real Housewives of Durban next season?

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo has hinted that she might not come back for season five of The Real Housewives of Durban after a dramatic fourth season of the show wrapped up this week. In a Q&A with Showmax producers, which was later released to the media, the reality TV star revealed that there was a possibility that she might not return for the fifth season if things didn’t change on the show. Naidoo has been on every season of the RHOD so far, but it seems the bitter events of the fourth season may have rubbed her up the wrong way.

According to Naidoo, she will come back to the show only if the show is inspiring and the fellow cast members see each other as women. “If there is a major shakeup, and the show is more aspirational, and we see each other as women and not anything else, I would be back,” said Naidoo. Blessing 'MaBlerh' Cele is the host of the Real Housewives Reunion. Picture: Supplied This statement follows a dramatic and emotional walkout by Naidoo during the season four reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban.

During the reunion the ladies put all of their issues on the table and discussed why they could not move forward as a group. The Real Housewives of Durban has had two camps throughout the seasons. In one camp you have OG Sorisha Naidoo, Slee Ndlovu, who joined in Season 3, and newcomers Ameigh Thompson and Angel Ndlela.

Slee Ndlovu is one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Durban. Picture: Supplied In the other camp, you have OG housewife Nonku Williams, Jojo Robinson, who joined in Season 2, Maria Valaskatzis, who joined in Season 3, and newcomer Zama Ngcobo. Jojo Robinson on 'The Real Housewives of Durban'. Picture: Supplied Maria Valaskatzis is one of the cast members of‘The Real Housewives of Durban. Picture: Supplied But during the Q&A, Naidoo made it clear who her friends are. “For me, my friends are the awesome foursome,” she said referring to Ndlovu, Ndlela, Thompson and herself.

“We are still tight. We still chat on the daily and, now more than ever, I have cemented how I feel about everyone else,” she said. The two camps have been in bitter disputes all season, with the groups nearly coming to physical blows in more than one occasion. And at the reunion, where Naidoo stormed out, she said she had seen and heard enough.

“I was there for 90% of the time. I was hoping that we would clarify some issues and be able to amicably work some things out but that did not happen. “People were very hard in their mindsets and they weren't going to change their minds, so there was no point in saying certain things,” she said. Have your say. Should Sorisha come back for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Durban?