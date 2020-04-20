'Date My Family' suitor’s 'zero sex life' gets tongues wagging

When Pastor Simon Mahlangu turned to the popular dating show “Date My Family”, all he was looking for was love. Within minutes of the latest episode, one thing was clear that the suitor, Simon from Kempton Park, wanted a wife. Simon, stated that he was looking for a God-fearing woman, who doesn’t love money but the evangelist got more than he bargained for. He said looking for an honest woman, who will help him continue his mission, to preach the gospel. “Date My Family” helps single people find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner's family.

While potential dates can see the suitor, the suitor only gets to meet their chosen partner on their first official date.

Although at first the three ladies didn’t seem impressed by Simon, their families were friendly and welcoming.

But it was Simon’s zero sex life that took the centre stage.

During the conversations with one of the potential families, the pastor mentioned that he last had sex once in 1994.

And when asked about his longest relationship, he said it only two months because the lady was dishonest.

He also expressed that he is too busy preaching the gospel, so he has no desire to have children nor date someone with children.

During their date with the chosen partner, Moratuwa, accepted Simon's request for a second date in what seems like a promise to spice up some the pastor' s love life but the suitor would hear none of that.

When Moratuwa ask Simon if they will ever be intimate...insisting that they will only have sex after they got married.

Simon replied: "It doesn't matter how much I'm tempted, I never take it out."

This last part killed me. Now simon runs away from his own date, 🤣🤣🤣 #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/2Tds2dYh89 — Kgosetsile (@Kgosetsile) April 19, 2020

While tweeps were poking fun at Simon’s “non-existent” sex life, many rallied behind the pastor in his stride to promote good moral values.

“I don’t take it out, it must be blessed” #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/opksYxp7Dn — Malome G wa Banuzis (@GeeMolema) April 19, 2020

This guy has been helping himself since 1994? #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/SFmZnyXXdU — Senah Mkhize (@senahmkhize) April 19, 2020

#DateMyFamilly We've Finally Found the Owner of Cerebos🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Bs38kdD7f — Efkay Lele Legodi (@lele_efkay) April 19, 2020

As men of this country we don't know this man maybe he's from Lesotho #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/Ih57U8cZXu — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) April 19, 2020

#DateMyFamilly #MzwansiMagic I did say mani his a good man I pray he gets a good wife.even if they made fun of you mina I salute u for standing up for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, this is how we must live as Christians .Abraham and Sarah had a child @100 Gods time will come!! pic.twitter.com/1unlwUI3C4 — 🇿🇦Mpho Mothoana (@mpholucky12) April 20, 2020

Why is it strange and funny that a Christian man can stay for many years without engaging in sex until he is married?



I stayed for 15 years without sex & kissing until I got married to my beautiful wife



Have we lost our morality & lowered the standard of purity #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/PEAw79LIBI — Solomon Izang Ashoms (@SolomonAshoms) April 20, 2020