Fans react to alleged booting of Christall Kay from ’Real Housewives of Joburg’
The cast for reality show Real Housewives of Johannesburg has undergone a major clean-up.
According to a report by City Press original cast member, Christall Kay will not be a part of season three of the show that made her a household name.
The news that Kay won't be returning to the show with her drama has left some fans rather disappointed. After all, who could forget all the drama Kay brought to the reality show.
@Mo_Rego asked: "What's the point of the show without Christall? Please keep that sht to yourselves if she's not there"
@dokter_phil said: "They lost a good oneFlushed face… what is #RHOJ without Christal The Dreamer?"
@TheTitanBaddie said: "Christall is literally the show. Whether you like her or not she creates the drama. Why would you sack the drama?"
It's clear Kay was a firm favourite among viewers of Real Housewives of Johannesburg, but she was not approached to be part of the new series, neither was Briinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi.
This after the trio were apparently involved in a fight at a Pretoria nightclub.
The show was reportedly cancelled after the right, but it seems instead of canning the whole show they have opted to boot the ladies.
IOL Entertainment reached out to M-Net about the report and they were tight lipped about any developments regarding the show.
“We are not currently in a position to comment on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg,” it said in a statement.
To think that Christall carried RHOJ on her back for two whole seasons. It's a damn shame. https://t.co/p2YUPbkdK0— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 11, 2022
Please man, Christall carried that show on her back.. if she’s not in it then who’s going to pull viewers?— Indileni (@IndiraNelago) January 11, 2022
Also I hope Lebo and Lethabo are on it again so They can have those petty passive aggressive beefs😂 https://t.co/6Sizxpc25L
I ain’t watching shit!!! Without Christall!!! she is the show. The reason I watch is 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QYS3bp5JpI— Bukhosi Ndlovu (@Buk_hosi) January 11, 2022
No man. This show needs Christall who else will entertain us? https://t.co/p0c0DaR3eV— Phumeza Dzanibe (@tinyPhumPhum) January 11, 2022
Then it's not Real Housewives of Johannesburg anymore without Christall. https://t.co/F5gOveAT4t— Panda x Koala (@LeratoShangwina) January 11, 2022