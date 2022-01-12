Fans react to alleged booting of Christall Kay from ’Real Housewives of Joburg’

The cast for reality show Real Housewives of Johannesburg has undergone a major clean-up. According to a report by City Press original cast member, Christall Kay will not be a part of season three of the show that made her a household name.

The news that Kay won't be returning to the show with her drama has left some fans rather disappointed. After all, who could forget all the drama Kay brought to the reality show. @Mo_Rego asked: "What's the point of the show without Christall? Please keep that sht to yourselves if she's not there" @dokter_phil said: "They lost a good oneFlushed face… what is #RHOJ without Christal The Dreamer?"

@TheTitanBaddie said: "Christall is literally the show. Whether you like her or not she creates the drama. Why would you sack the drama?" It's clear Kay was a firm favourite among viewers of Real Housewives of Johannesburg, but she was not approached to be part of the new series, neither was Briinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi. This after the trio were apparently involved in a fight at a Pretoria nightclub.