Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston. Picture: Supplied

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris won't be returning to the show. Network 10's chief executive officer Paul Anderson confirmed they weren't "able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George".

Fans of the show have been calling for Calombaris to be axed from the show following a scandal last week where it came to light he had been underpaying his staff AUD7.83-million (about R77-million).

While we are still waiting to see who will fill their judges' posts, we have compiled a list of four unforgettable moments for the cooking competition show.

1. Aaron Harvie's Frankenstein disaster - season two

Not one to mince his words, Preston famously referred to Aaron Harvie's pasta dish a "Frankenstein disaster" and swiftly threw the dish on the floor.

2. Cecilia Vuong's tribute to her son - season eight

In season eight Cecilia Vuong decided to make a "parsnip surprise" consisting of lamb stuffed in a parsnip for the judges and tried to pay tribute to her son Nathan. However, the dish didn't go down well with the judges and landed her in the bottom three in that episode.

3. Gordon Ramsay guest judges and has meltdown - season 10

The world-renowned chef is a part of the judging panel for the American version of the show and stopped by the Australia sister show and it was quite the episode.

During the team challenge that week, Gordon Ramsay referred to Blue Team leader Chloe Carroll's food as tasting like a "rubber ball".

And after a salmon dish was checked by the Michelin star chef, he said: "That’s raw! I could put that back in the f**king sea and it’d start swimming" and threw the raw piece of salmon across the room.

4. White Chocolate Veloute - season seven

The infamous white chocolate veloute curse has been a running joke in the Masterchef Australia. In the season seven relay challenge, contestant John Carasig decided to change his team's dish midway through - originally mussels in a coconut and tomato broth. Grabbing more seafood including lobster and scallops along with a block of white chocolate.

Essentially going rogue from the dish, Jarrod Trigg started making a white chocolate veloute. They ended up losing the challenge with Trigg taking the fall and being eliminated.



