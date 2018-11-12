Francois van Coke. Picture: Supplied/M-Net

Last week, M-Net revealed that the coaching panel for The Voice South Africa Season 3 would include three hitmakers from different backgrounds and music genres: a flamboyant male rapper and producer, an Afrikaans gospel, country and pop darling and an Afro-chick soul diva. Missing from the mix was a rebellious rocker… and perhaps a little more testosterone. Not to worry. Formidable rock band frontman Francois van Coke is season three’s fourth coach.

The gifted Van Coke, who rocked – and initially shocked – the Afrikaans music scene with his irreverent alternative band Fokofpolisiekar and then made more waves with the legendary Van Coke Kartel, joins Riky Rick, Riana Nel and Lira in the iconic red coaches’ chairs for the third season of The Voice South Africa.

It's time to add some rock & roll to #TheVoiceSA coach's lineup with the addition of @FrancoisVanCoke! Are you #TeamVanCoke? — The Voice SA (@VoiceSA) November 9, 2018

The latest local version of the worldwide television phenomenon will be screened on M-Net 101 from 3 February at 5.30pm, and the pre-recorded Blind Auditions kick off much sooner, on 21 November, at the new Urban Brew Studios in front of a live audience.

“Our new coaches are all movers and shakers in their own spheres, and the mix of unique personalities will bring a whole new chemistry to the show,” Lombard says. “At the same time, they’re building on the legacy of the superb Season 1 and 2 coaches Kahn Morbee, Karen Zoid and Bobby van Jaarsveld, whose passion for and commitment to The Voice SA launched several careers. Hard acts to follow!”

If you would like to see Riky Rick, Riana Nel, Lira and Francois van Coke in action at the pre-recorded Blind Auditions on 21 and 22 as well as 26 and 27 November, book your seats at mnet.tv/thevoice. Entrance is free, but booking is essential.