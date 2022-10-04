‘Idols SA’ season 18 announces its Top 7 in a blur of lights, props and dashing outfits

Mzansi has spoken – the ‘Idols SA’ season 18 Top 7 have been selected and brought the heat on Sunday night at the “Showstopper Night” theme. There were lights, props, dashing outfits and pure entertainment as as the stars brought their A-game.

The lucky seven were Kabelo, Mpilo, Noxolo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee. Unfortunately, CeeJay was booted off the show with the least votes of 8.5 million overall. Last time 'round for CeeJay. 😢 This is what happens when you don't vote, peeps ... #IdolsSA Send your questions to us using #AskIdolsSA and they could answer it. https://t.co/rBHsga2EWU pic.twitter.com/PhWbf4YfPT — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 2, 2022 The audience in Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena and viewers at home were entertained by an opening group performance of Beyoncé’s “Get Me Bodied”, a special appearance from Mpho Popps and guest performance by Robot Boii. Bodied: just one of three Beyoncé classics on tonight's #IdolsSA playlist (we should just do a whole show, ne?) https://t.co/hGVQdYTIi8 pic.twitter.com/gaafmqpXEh — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 2, 2022 First to perform was Kabelo, whose rendition of Usher’s “Yeah!” was met with a mixed response from the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “You were completely out of your comfort zone, but you gave it your all. I would give you ‘A’ for effort.”

Thembi Seete said: “Thank you for introducing us to the happy Kabelo”, while JR Bogopa wasn’t impressed: “You were off-key and flat in most aspects. You could have performed at 30% and let all the theatrics do the 70%.” Kabelo told IOL Entertainment that he agrees with the judges’ comments and will take heed. “The judges' comments were good except for JR.

“Somizi felt like I gave it my all and that I opened the show on a high note. He said I’m known as a vocalist in the show and I showed a different side of me yesterday and I totally agree with him. “JR felt like I was flat in some parts of the song and that I didn’t have to perform all the way up because the backup dancers were doing the choreography, so in me trying to do a lot of choreography, it affected my vocals, which I also agree with him on that point. He added: “Time in the competition really moves at a rapid pace, I didn’t think I’d come this far but after the last performance, I want to push as hard as I possibly can to get into the Top 5.

“I’m truly blessed to have come this far and I would not be here if it were not for the South African voters that have been loyal, week in and week out. Only God knows.” Noxolo took on Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Bogopa sung her praises: “Being a performing artist comes with knowing your limits. You put yourself in a position where you were controlling the narrative. You commanded (the stage) like a true performing artist.”

While Mhlongo lived for her performance, he also felt there wasn’t enough given. He said: “Showstopper is supposed to push you out of your comfort zone … but you did not (do that). You sang great, but you did not show-stop – you just stopped.” Mpilo took on Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” and received love from the judges.

Bogopa said: “You introduced us to another side of you. It felt like a concert.” Mhlongo was equally impressed and gave a whoo-shem: “This is what I was talking about! You knocked it out of the park. You looked sexy, you felt sexy, you ran this world. You deserve a whoo-shem!” Thapelo performed Master KG’s “Di Boya Limpopo”, impressing the judges.

Mhlongo said: “Your vocals are insane, and on top of that you keep choosing the right songs. You keep delivering the right things at the right time.” Bogopa said it was an industry-shifting performance: “The barometer of excellence in the country has always been low. We have always accepted mediocrity. You are a new artist, and (established artists) now need to perform like you because you set the standard.” Thapelo said: “I’m grateful that I’m in the Top 7. The judges gave me positive feedback, from all three of them, and it encouraged me to work even harder and remain committed to perfecting my craft.

He added: “Getting closer to the Top 5 is a dream come true and this means more focus to get there. Take notes from judges and vocal coaches to ensure I get there.” Seems there was a high drive for Beyoncé hit songs on the show as Zee’s was the third performance with a song by Queen B. The youngest contestant in Season 18, she performed her own rendition of “Grown Woman” and her act divided the judges.

Seete loved it: “Your vocal ability always amazes me. It’s funny how we need to be reminded how young you are. You didn’t lose any concentration (and) you didn’t lose yourself, from beginning to end.” Bogopa wasn’t happy with the performance: “It didn’t do much for me, but it was a solid effort.” Zee said: “I always try and hear the judges in a good way so that I grow stronger from there, Sunday’s comments were fine with me. It honestly feels crazy awesome knowing that I'm in the Top 7, God just keeps on pushing me forward even when I think I’m not enough.”

Ty Loner sang the Bruno Mars hit “Locked Out of Heaven”, impressing the judges. Bogopa said: “That song and your vocal is a match made in heaven. You really took charge of that performance. Flawless.” Mhlongo agreed: “It took Showstopper for you to release that sexy beast. You sounded amazing, 100%.”

Wrapping up the show was Nozi, who took on Rihanna’s “Don't Stop the Music”, to a muted response from the judges. Mhlongo said: “You looked and sounded amazing, but it was a missed opportunity. You were supposed to throw your heart on the floor, and you did not.” Seete loved the performance: “I feel you did enough for this song. I felt like I was watching a chief commander telling the troops what to do.”