‘Idols SA’ top 5 contestants get into studio to record their solo singles

The heat is on as Mzanzi selects the top 5 on “Idols SA” season 18. With nearly 14 million votes cast this week, the producers of “Idols SA” said the show has hit a season 18 voting record as the competition reaches fever pitch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Making it to the top 5 are Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Noxolo, who was eliminated with the least amount of votes. According to the show stats, over 52 million votes have been cast by viewers so far this season. This week’s episode saw the contestants perform two songs each to a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena. Each had the task of belting out a song by an international hitmaker and then bringing it home with a local artist’s song.

After the top 5 announcement, the contestants got into studio the next day to record their solo singles, produced by Kalawa Jazmee. We actually don't know what you do here...

What an #IdolsSA Top 5 we have in 2022! 💫

Make a choice and VOTE: https://t.co/gOcohK0m1C pic.twitter.com/9nTrFZeCI0 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 16, 2022 The group chose to pay tribute to legendary hitmaker Babyface, by performing songs that he produced, before they took on Mzansi bangers. Kicking things off was Zee with Toni Braxton’s “Breathe Again”. The judges were impressed, with Somizi Mhlongo saying: “There was something about that performance that said, I’m content.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Her second song later in the show was Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s “Abalele”. JR Bogopa called it “a walk in the park” for Zee. She told IOL Entertainment that she misses home. “One thing I miss about home is when everyone gets together and we conversate and catch up about our lives. It always ends up being one of the best memories because there’s always laughter.”

Story continues below Advertisement

With the top five have been away from home for eight weeks we can easily understand the longing. Next to perform was Ty Loner, who took on Boyz II Men’s “The Colour of Love”, to mostly positive feedback from the judges. Thembi Seete said: “Thank you for not forgetting the strength of engaging with the audience and having fun with the song.”

Ty later took on “Mgani” by A-Reece, with Mhlongo saying: “It was fun, casual, easy, and entertaining. You were in your zone.” The third performer of the night was Thapelo, with “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men. The judges loved it, with Bogopa saying: “It sounded like the Gladys Knight rendition that everyone loves. Thapelo, you’re a star.” His next song was Jabu Khanyile’s “Sponky Ponky”.

Seete said: “I love your song choices. You know that you’re gonna have a good time. That was another beautiful performance.” Thapelo said: “Being on top five is such a great honour and privilege for me, honestly. All glory be to God. “I meditate and tell myself to enjoy it on that stage. Do not be too power hungry and forget that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. Do what you can and create other great opportunities for after the competition and just enjoy.”

Nozi took on “Never Gonna Let You Go” by Faith Evans, to a muted response from the judges. Mhlongo said: “One thing we cannot take away from you is your star quality. You’re the full package. This was not your greatest, but it was good enough to take you somewhere.” Nozi’s second song was Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s “Asibe Happy”. Bogopa said he enjoyed the performance and gave a blunt: “It did what it had to do.”

The final performer of the night was Mpilo, who took on Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song”. Seete said: “You gave us a beautiful performance but I had a sense that you don’t believe you deserve to be here.” Mpilo later closed the show with Master KG, Wanitwa Mos and Nkosazana Daughter’s “Dali Nguwe”.

Mhlongo said: “What a way to end the show. Do you see what happens when you entertain (the audience) and when you’re engaged? I love you.” In four weeks, the latest “Idols SA” winner will be announced and the competition has already become the talk on everyone’s lips. Tune in to Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Sundays at 5pm as the build-up to the announcement of the winner continues.