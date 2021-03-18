Love Island SA: I was ready to go, says Sarah Fischer

CAPE TOWN – “I was ready to go after the relationship with Asad ended, I was done and needed to cut for good.” Sarah Fischer, a 25-year-old Industrial Design student from Centurion, says that she had a great experience on local reality show “Love Island Island SA”, but confesses after her relationship with Asad Boomgaard ended, she was ready to bounce. Fischer was the first girl to be dumped on Tuesday night’s episode, following Islanders Jay Freemantle and Durang Atembe. Islander Kaige Bertasso, chose to exit the villa of his own volition, stating that it was affecting his mental health. Fischer, who certainly left her mark on the show, says that she has no hard feelings about how it all played out. She added that being inside the villa, and what the audience see are very different experiences but that the bonds they formed are legitimate.

“The experience was great, I made incredible friends that I now call family and the memories I made I will cherish forever,” she said.

“The audience really doesn’t see everything that goes on inside that villa, so much was happening and I wish the audience could have seen more of the funny bits and love and drama that was constantly going on day in and day out.”

Asad doesn’t feel he has a romantic connection with Sarah, and after a terse exchange of words HE BREAKS UP WITH HER! 😱 #LoveIslandSA 💛🌴 — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) March 16, 2021

“I am still pretty broken and shocked by the ending and how it ended so abruptly but it is what it is ...”

The end of her relationship with Boomgaard had caught her off-guard, and Fischer was not feeling his goodbye chat and looked liked she wanted to be anywhere else.

When asked about this, she answered, “when it’s over for me, it's over – there's no going back”.

As for what lies next for the blonde-haired student from Johannesburg?

“I am looking forward to getting some much-needed sleep and just focusing on my skin blog and seeing my family and dog.”

Tune in to tonight’s episode of “Love Island SA” to see what drama the re-coupling brings and what else lies in store for our Islanders.

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and un-seen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).