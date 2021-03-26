'Love Island SA': Only Libho and Thimna are legitimate, says Jelena

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Not only are viewers feeling the love for Thimna Shooto and Libho, but according to a freshly just dumped 'Love Island SA' contestant they are indeed a love-filled pair. Jelena Vukajlovic exited during last night’s episode alongside Jayme Thompson during a re-coupling where Xavier Haupt and bombshell Mischka Najar were also on the chopping block. While Jelena said she feels good about how everything went down, she did say that life inside the villa isn’t what it’s like on the TV screen. She criticised everyone for being strategic and that some aren’t there for the right reasons. “Most of them in the villa are just playing the game. Everyone is just trying to stay on the show but not for the right reasons. They aren't in it with their hearts but with a game plan.”

However, she said that does not apply to fan-favourite couple Libho and Thimna, who have made it to the portmanteau stage of their relationship, now dubbed “Limnah”.

"There was only one couple that was legitimate and that was Libho and Thimna.“

This news will certainly make fans of the couple happy to hear. They have been dominating the online chatter surrounding the show.

#LoveIslandSA it's a *I really love you* and *I really love you too babe*..



Thimna and Libho are extra adorable lovable to watch..

Limna to the world.



Love is in the air 💞🥰❤️..



I ship with full chest... pic.twitter.com/iYBVFujs5g — Dumo Melaphi 🇿🇦🇿🇦💘✨⚡🙌🥂 (@DumoMelaphi) March 23, 2021

Don't blame us fam we still on honeymoon face 😍😍😍 mojolo o monate 😍😍😍 matching outfits 💖💖💖🔥🔥🔥 Libho and Thimna to the world #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/5Qemabh1em — joey mokone (@joey_mokone) March 17, 2021

My heeeeeaaaart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ thimna and libho finally getting their well deserved time ALONE!!!!! #LoveIslandSA — 🦋Kerry.k.w🦋 (@Kare_kamau) March 19, 2021

Libho and Thimna’s chemistry is off the charts 🔥 #LoveIslandSA — A Beth Pearson Stan Account. (@Beano_Bambino) March 19, 2021

Thimna and Libho really got me craving a relationship. #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/l8UbxEasdF — kganya_m (@kganyakhanya) March 19, 2021

Libho and Thimna have my heart. Give them the money and let’s go home guys 😂 #Loveislandsa — 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 (@angellamula) March 18, 2021

Thimna and Libho need to know we are three in this relationship. They better not break my fragile heart 😩 #LoveIslandSA — Opeoluwa✨✨ (@Glorie_tareh) March 19, 2021

There are still some doubts though that linger for fans, with some saying Libho is constantly on a cliff’s edge of having his head turned by a new islanders.

Libho is good with words👏🏾👏🏾 but I am still stressed for Thimna 😫😫 #LoveIslandSA — Oyin_✨ (@simply_ariyike) March 19, 2021

Can Libho stops acting like a typical Xhosa man 😤#LoveIslandSA — BlueBerry🫐 (@classy_berry) March 12, 2021

The Xhosa man in Libho will reveal itself now that this new girl is here — Watermelaniniquaa (@Zabe_SM) March 12, 2021

Libho is about to be a Xhosa man with his chest and I hope Thimna has her heart ready. #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/OVRCC2kahC — Call Me J4M4L 🌈 (@CallMeJ4m4l) March 12, 2021

If Libho hurts Thimna siyam’khipha angisho guys?? #LoveIslandSA — Miss Tshabalala (@MissTshabalala_) March 16, 2021

Guess only time will tell if Limnah will make it all the way and get the chance at bagging love and money.