Thimna Shooto and Libho. Picture: Twitter

'Love Island SA': Only Libho and Thimna are legitimate, says Jelena

By Theolin Tembo Time of article published 45m ago

Not only are viewers feeling the love for Thimna Shooto and Libho, but according to a freshly just dumped 'Love Island SA' contestant they are indeed a love-filled pair.

Jelena Vukajlovic exited during last night’s episode alongside Jayme Thompson during a re-coupling where Xavier Haupt and bombshell Mischka Najar were also on the chopping block.

While Jelena said she feels good about how everything went down, she did say that life inside the villa isn’t what it’s like on the TV screen.

She criticised everyone for being strategic and that some aren’t there for the right reasons.

“Most of them in the villa are just playing the game. Everyone is just trying to stay on the show but not for the right reasons. They aren't in it with their hearts but with a game plan.”

However, she said that does not apply to fan-favourite couple Libho and Thimna, who have made it to the portmanteau stage of their relationship, now dubbed “Limnah”.

"There was only one couple that was legitimate and that was Libho and Thimna.“

This news will certainly make fans of the couple happy to hear. They have been dominating the online chatter surrounding the show.

There are still some doubts though that linger for fans, with some saying Libho is constantly on a cliff’s edge of having his head turned by a new islanders.

Guess only time will tell if Limnah will make it all the way and get the chance at bagging love and money.

