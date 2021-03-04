'Love Island SA' to appear on DStv Catch Up at a later date

If you’re looking to watch “Love Island SA” after it airs, then you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Making an enquiry on Twitter on Wednesday, a DStv customer @AnneDoli asked when the episodes would appear on Catch Up. This follows the online reaction to the dating reality TV show. She said: “Guys, I really want to see the bad production of Love Island SA myself, but the only thing on catch-up is the trailer. @DStv when will the episodes be loaded? #LoveIslandSA.” Guys, I really want to see the bad production of Love Island SA myself, but the only thing on catch-up is the trailer. @DStv when will the episodes be loaded? #LoveIslandSA — Anne Dolinschek (she / her) (@AnneDoli) March 3, 2021 The DStv Care account addressed her query, stating that the episodes had been removed and would be re-uploaded at a later date, per a request from M-Net.

Hi, the episodes have been removed by the request of the channel and will be reloaded at a later date. ~TC — DStv Care (@DStvCare) March 3, 2021

IOL Entertainment has reached out to DStv to find out when the episodes would be uploaded, and is waiting for a response.

The show received backlash for the lack of diversity and bad production from fans.

A statement sent to IOL Entertainment by a DStv spokesperson regarding the criticism said: “We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including ’Love Island’.

“The many channels and thousands of program hours we produce are a testament to this.”

The spokesperson said the show would feature more diversity as more islanders entered the villa.

"Viewers can be assured that this will become more apparent in future episodes of ’Love Island SA’.

“We hope viewers will keep watching to enjoy the new stars of the show who will be arriving over the next few days."

Speaking about the sound and video issues that plagued the first episode, the spokesperson said: "We understand viewers' disappointment in relation to the production quality and would like to apologise for the technical issues experienced on Sunday and are working really hard to resolve them."

Lottery games website LottoStar also announced that they had pulled out their sponsorship of “Love Island SA” following the backlash from the premiere’s lack of diversity and bad production.

Furthermore, M-Net issued a public apology on its Twitter page: “You called us out on the lack of diversity & production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA.

“We're sorry – we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tirelessly to fix things, and to deliver the Magic you deserve.”