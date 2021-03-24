'Love Island SA': Xavier’s 'I love you as a person' has tweeps in stitches

Tuesday night’s episode of "Love Island SA" had many people laughing at Xavier Haupt’s explanation when he had dumped Millie Terblanche after telling her he loved her. Religious viewers of the dating show were left in stitches when Xavier broke up with the quirky Millie after getting his head turned by bombshell Mischka Najar. During their break-up confrontation, when Millie had asked him to explain why he had dumped her after telling her that he loved her on national TV. Xavier responded that he meant it “as a person ”. From 'the L word' to the friend-zone in a matter of days – catch up on all the #LoveIslandSA 💛🏖 Xavier/Millie movements on @DStv! — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) March 24, 2021 “I decided that I am going to get to know Mischka... and I was sad last night because it felt like if I made the decision to get to know her, I would lose you as a friend, and I love you so much as a person,” Xavier said.

Millie responded: “I don’t know... It’s just like... It hurts cause you said you loved me.”

Xavier answered: “I do love you...as a person.”

“But you said that you were in love with me, and that you loved me,” Millie questioned.

Xavier explained, while swallowing his words, that “I did say that but that as time went on, I just didn’t feel in love anymore, and I should’ve been more honest with you”.

Viewers of the show were chuckling and left in awe of the moment, given how Xavier was backpeddling at lightning speed and finding an alternative meaning to “I love you”.

LMAOOO so now Xavier is saying he said "I love you" to Millie because he loves her as a person, not because he's in love with her

Yhuuu amadoda #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/k5YjltpPRM — Mikateko (@Mika_Ngobeni) March 23, 2021

“I love you as a person..” As opposed to what Xavier 😭 #LoveIslandSA — 𝐉𝐨𝐣𝐨. 🇿🇼 🇳🇬 🇨🇩 (@Mosa_Mash) March 23, 2021

Xavier: I love you

Asad: he meant he loves her as a person 😭



Asad got lines for his bros too 🤣 — Dan yaal wish your boyfriend was hot like me (@Danyaal_c) March 23, 2021

It’s Xavier telling Millie he is in love with her just to tell her, he loves her as a person and they can be fuck buddies in the next episode as soon as he had a small conversation with a new girl... this is the toxic messy #LoveIslandSA I know and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/IUlGlSTd3P — Tshepo Tlhopile (@TlhopileTshepo) March 24, 2021

It’s Xavier’s changed behavior after spending just 10 minutes with Mischka for me. Lmaooo all of a sudden Millie was never his type and he’s not feeling the love. I hate men #LoveIslandSA — UMSEBENZI WETHU 🎉 (@_AthiTyumbu) March 23, 2021

Millie had always said she was like here for fun and Xavier literally fetched her and publicly said he was falling in love with her?? Why did he even bother 🤮 — IG: thefruitychapters (@lwan_dile) March 23, 2021