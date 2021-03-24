EntertainmentTvReality Tv
Tuesday night’s episode of 'Love Island SA' had many people laughing at Xavier’s explanation when he had dumped Millie after telling her he loved her. Picture: Instagram
'Love Island SA': Xavier’s 'I love you as a person' has tweeps in stitches

Tuesday night’s episode of "Love Island SA" had many people laughing at Xavier Haupt’s explanation when he had dumped Millie Terblanche after telling her he loved her.

Religious viewers of the dating show were left in stitches when Xavier broke up with the quirky Millie after getting his head turned by bombshell Mischka Najar.

During their break-up confrontation, when Millie had asked him to explain why he had dumped her after telling her that he loved her on national TV.

Xavier responded that he meant it “as a person ”.

“I decided that I am going to get to know Mischka... and I was sad last night because it felt like if I made the decision to get to know her, I would lose you as a friend, and I love you so much as a person,” Xavier said.

Millie responded: “I don’t know... It’s just like... It hurts cause you said you loved me.”

Xavier answered: “I do love you...as a person.”

“But you said that you were in love with me, and that you loved me,” Millie questioned.

Xavier explained, while swallowing his words, that “I did say that but that as time went on, I just didn’t feel in love anymore, and I should’ve been more honest with you”.

Viewers of the show were chuckling and left in awe of the moment, given how Xavier was backpeddling at lightning speed and finding an alternative meaning to “I love you”.

