"The Big Secret" host, Masechaba Ndlovu. Picture: Supplied

Masechaba Ndlovu has sometimes come under fire for being too vocal. Who can forget the backlash she received when she spoke of Babes Wodumo’s alleged abuse for the first time on her then Metro FM show? So when it was announced that she would be hosting BET’s local reality show, "The Big Secret," it came as no surprise. "I was initially approached to do a screening for season one, which was hosted by Khanyi Mbau. A year later I was approached by Weldum Media who asked me to do another screening, however, I declined and they came back to me months later and I agreed and we are all here and very happy with the outcome of this marriage," she said.

Ndlovu said that although saying yes was not easy, she knew hosting "The Big Secret" would give her the opportunity to make a difference.

"My decision to host the show was well thought out decision because of the massive responsibility that the show requires. I knew that depending on my approach and how I treat this specific show it could either be frivolous or we could create a powerful show that has a great impact." she said.

On "The Big Secret" participants reveal their darkest secrets in their search to free themselves from emotional burdens. Confessors will divulge their secrets to Ndlovu and then come clean to family, close friends and/or lovers in a gripping final reveal.

For the star, preparing to host a show like this was very important. According to Ndlovu she ensured she was mentally and psychologically prepared. "I invest a lot of time and energy into maintaining my mental health, similarly I engage in activities that soothe me, I pray and I meditate. It’s also important that I understand the back ground of the people that are revealing their secrets and lives on the show so that I have an understanding before I arrive on set," she said.

Ndlovu also admitted to not watching a single episode of the shows first season. She said her decision to do so was deliberate on her part because she wanted to breath new life into a show that was returning for a new season.

"The Big Secret" airs on Wednesdays at 9.30pm on BET Dstv channel 129.



