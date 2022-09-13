Meet the cast of ‘Die Real Housewives van Pretoria’

Another local adaptation of international reality TV show “The Real Housewives” is on the way, and this local iteration will be the first Afrikaans version as the franchise heads to Pretoria. In August, kykNET announced the exciting news that “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria” would be coming to screens this October.

The channel has now revealed the names of the six wives who will be giving Mzansi a glimpse of their luxurious lives. From October 13, Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Kiki La Coco, Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus will be on the small screen serving plenty of drama. Get to go know “die vrouens” (the wives) below:

Renske Lammerding Renske is well known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and, of course, her husband, Heinrich’s, wealth. This means there is a lot of gossip about Renske’s family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renske Lammerding (@renske.lammerding) But is there any truth to it, and isn’t she a big gossip herself? Certainly not, if you ask her. Renske is the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant and would like to help other women to empower themselves.

Marié Bosman Marié is an unconventional and outspoken pastor. She also has a pilot’s licence and two PhDs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Bosman (@mariebosman) After two divorces, Marié decided she would never try to change herself for anyone ever again. She’s done with boring trivialities for good.

Talana Kuhn Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman and the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mother of a 3-year-old and is pregnant with her and her auditor husband, Walter’s, second child. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talana Vuren-Kuhn (@talanavurenkuhn) Somehow, Talana also found the time to write a self-help journal that will be published soon. She can’t deal with people who think they are better than her – she walked through fire to get where she is today.

Kiki La Coco Kiki is a content creator on TikTok – a pro with dance moves and lip-sync videos. She currently has about 390 000 followers. Her multimillionaire husband, Malcolm Wentzel, and their housekeeper, Thembi Ubisi, have nearly 860 000 followers who can’t get enough of their antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi Advice | Public Figure (@kiki.lacoco) Kiki and her family live in Mpumalanga, but with their children attending school in Pretoria, they want to move to the capital. Melany Viljoen Melany grew up on a farm, but that didn’t stop her from becoming the founder of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, one of the most successful franchises in the South African beauty industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melany Viljoen (@melanyviljoen) Melany is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails. They have a number of celebrity clients, including Somizi, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago. Rhona Erasmus At the age of 10, Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria. She is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she resides with her family.