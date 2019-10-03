Moja Love lambasted for 'After Tears' reality show









"After Tears" is a new reality show on Moja Love. Picture: Supplied Local television channel Moja Love is ruffling Mzansi's feathers again. The channel, known for controversial shows like "Uyajola 99" and "Rea Tsotella" has added another controversial show to its lineup, "After Tears". The show, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community, was met with mixed reactions from viewers with many expressing their disgust at the channel. The first episode of the show featured the death and funeral of Mlajero, “a fun-loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties”. The channel was dragged by viewers who were shocked by the parties that followed the death and by revelations that Mlajero had died of HIV/Aids.

Many felt that it was insensitive to reveal such information and the channel should have at least protected the family from the stigma that so often surrounds the disease.

Brand new show #AfterTears ,Kabelo's family and friends bid goodbye to a vibrant young man. He was known as `Mlajero' - a fun loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties.



Starts 1 October 2019 at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv pic.twitter.com/RiOUjhhULg — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) September 28, 2019









Why doesn't @MojaLoveTv concentrate on positive and inspiring content of black people? — Mommiana (@kamo_sutra) October 1, 2019

The disclosure of the deceased HIV status was wrong💔

What about the living partner’s rights to privacy & confidentiality?

No, no🙅🏾‍♀️😡😡😡 #AfterTears — Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) October 1, 2019

Most of these shows on Moja Love are exploitative. Merely used to elicit a reaction from the viewer. We need more content that uplifts our people and inspire them to make positive changes in their lives instead of capitalizing on their pain, leaving them worse off.#AfterTears — 나탈리 누나 (@openohlt) October 1, 2019

I don't understand the purpose of this show and what it represents. Its an invasion of privacy nje. Never watching again. #AfterTears — A mommy ❤💃 (@CMagagz) October 2, 2019

Viewers felt that "not everything should be on TV" and that the channel was a problem.When asked for comment, Lindiwe Mbonambi, head of marketing and PR at Moja Love asked to communicate via email. No responses were received at the time of publish.