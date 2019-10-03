"After Tears" is a new reality show on Moja Love. Picture: Supplied

Local television channel Moja Love is ruffling Mzansi's feathers again. 

The channel, known for controversial shows like "Uyajola 99" and "Rea Tsotella" has added another controversial show to its lineup, "After Tears". 

The show, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community, was met with mixed reactions from viewers with many expressing their disgust at the channel. 

The first episode of the show featured the death and funeral of Mlajero, “a fun-loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties”.

The channel was dragged by viewers who were shocked by the parties that followed the death and by revelations that Mlajero had died of HIV/Aids. 

Many felt that it was insensitive to reveal such information and the channel should have at least protected the family from the stigma that so often surrounds the disease.

Viewers felt that "not everything should be on TV" and that the channel was a problem.


When asked for comment, Lindiwe Mbonambi, head of marketing and PR at Moja Love asked to communicate via email. No responses were received at the time of publish.