Local television channel Moja Love is ruffling Mzansi's feathers again.
The channel, known for controversial shows like "Uyajola 99" and "Rea Tsotella" has added another controversial show to its lineup, "After Tears".
The show, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community, was met with mixed reactions from viewers with many expressing their disgust at the channel.
The first episode of the show featured the death and funeral of Mlajero, “a fun-loving 27 year old that was popular for his dance moves and hosting the best parties”.
The channel was dragged by viewers who were shocked by the parties that followed the death and by revelations that Mlajero had died of HIV/Aids.