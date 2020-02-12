In a park, a mother lovingly places her hands on the shoulders of her seven-year-old daughter.
It could be a normal family scene, except that the woman is wearing a virtual reality headset and gloves – and the little girl has been dead for three years.
The mother, Jang Ji-sung, was taking part in a controversial South Korean TV documentary that used technology to "reunite" her with an avatar of her daughter Nayeon.
The two were able to touch, play and hold conversations. Mrs Jang tearfully stroked the image and said: "Oh my pretty, I have missed you." Nayeon reassured her mother that she was no longer in pain.