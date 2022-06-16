Mrs Leo of ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ reveals why she joined the show

This week, the cast of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” was announced, creating quite the stir on social media with everyone wanting to know who these ladies are. IOL Entertainment recently spoke to momfluencer and blogger Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, who has been named among the cast, to find out what viewers can expect from her.

Mrs Leo originally hails from the North West but has become a permanent resident of Cape Town with her husband and four children. The ClicksBaby ambassador confirmed that “viewers can expect to see the shocking reality of how cameras can change one's character”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐨| 𝐌𝐨𝐦•𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞•𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 (@mrs______leo) “Most importantly, the viewers should expect to see my reality of juggling rumours, family life, relationship, my spirituality and addiction to finer things in life.”

Mrs Leo has built a name for herself on social media. She has 29 200 followers on Instagram and her account is growing daily. Her presence has opened her up to rumours and she has joined the Real Housewives franchise to enable her to clear up those misconceptions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐨| 𝐌𝐨𝐦•𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞•𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 (@mrs______leo) “Having been in the public eye through social media, I wanted to clear any misconceptions and rumours formed by the public based on the little of me they see on social media,” she explained.

Filming a reality TV show can be a lot of admin and not everyone is able to authentically open up their lives for the world to see. Mrs Leo explained that her biggest adjustment was portraying her life based on a schedule, as this was something that she had never had to do before. “Limiting my beliefs and opinions to avoid affecting others” is another adjustment she had to make.

