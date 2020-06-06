Nikki and Brie wrestle with relationship drama in 'Total Bellas' on E!

The famous WWE sisters, Nikki and Brie Bella, are back for the fifth season of "Total Bellas" on E! A spin-off "Total Divas", the sisters tackle everything from family drama, love conflicts to embracing motherhood while juggling demanding careers as business partners. In a recent interview with the twins, they opened up about the reality show, which they also executive produce. Nikki shared: “So this season, in my journey, we have a new cast member Artem Chigvintsev, who is my fiancé/ baby daddy. I kind of go on this rollercoaster ride, where I’m just trying to fight this true love that I have. I’m just falling in love so quick and a lot of people chime in, from family members to friends. What Artem and I go through in less than a year is what couples go through in four or five years.’ Nikki Bella embraces the idea of motherhood in the fifth season of "Total Bellas" on E! Picture: Supplied “You really see that journey with me and just trying to figure it out,” added Nikki. On wearing the hat of executive producers while starring in the reality show, Brie, who is married to Daniel Bryan, revealed: “Because we’ve been an open book, we told each other if we are going to do reality, we have to let the good, the bad and ugly out… we can’t hide anything. "I feel like so many people have related to that. Its definitely been hard to showcase our breakups, our marriages, our hardships… at the same time, someone else out there is going through it.

Brie Bella focuses on her marriage in the fifth season of "Total Bellas" on E! Picture: Supplied

“What I really love about this season, unlike any other season we have filmed, not only do we have a new team, just the look of the show, it looks beautiful. The one thing about reality, it brings out things, things you are going through in life that you didn’t even realise.

"For myself, I guess, I’ve been kind of coasting in my marriage. I feel like married couples should have kids. The one thing you realise is kids become your whole world. You put them first and then after kids, it’s your career, you are looking to make money and do your own thing, and your marriage kind of goes at the end of your priority list.”

Nikki added: “Wearing the different hats, I love being an executive producer. I’ve always loved being behind the camera as well. Being a part of the creative and producing TV, I sometimes feel like, at times with my family, I can wear my producer hat too much. And sometimes I have to show more compassion and be a cast member.”

One of the hardest things for both sisters was watching Nikki’s big fight with Artem, which they show on the show.

“When I had to watch Artem and I fight, it was really difficult,” Nikki admitted. “I was like, Oh my gosh, it was so embarrassing’. When he got cut from 'Dancing with the Stars', you see all the emotions. As a girlfriend, ‘Do I turn off the camera?’ But I didn’t. I straddle it. I talked to him after.”

Brie added: “And I realise that Bryan and I have to put our marriage first or we are going to lose it. I had to learn how to balance everything. I thought I had the hang of being a career woman and a mom and a wife, but I didn’t. And that’s the journey of myself this season.”

The show also features the twins’ mother Kathy Colace, brother J.J. Garcia, sister-in-law Laurinaitis Lauren "Lola" Garcia, stepfather John (Brie and Nikki's sister-in-law) and stepsister, Maya Laurinaitis. That’s not forgetting to two little ones in the family.

Thing along the lines of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" but a more authentic version.