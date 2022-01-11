'Pastors’ Wives' ride the wave of success, back for season 2

South Africans love reality TV so it’s a no-brainer why shows like the Durban and Joburg Real Housewives reached such success that they come back season after season. Another show that’s on its way to the same level of success is Pastors’ Wives. Soon to premiere its second season on DStv’s Pan-African lifestyle channel, Honey, it follows the daily lives of seven glamorous ladies who are married to prominent pastors from across the continent who are infamous for “less than Christian-like” actions.

The first season featured a controversial exotic dancer at a party hosted by Phume Khethang and Innocent Sadiki, and the epic showdown between Nandipha Mlombi and Anietie Ezeimo. Now, in season 2 the ladies are ready to peel off more layers. Also joining the cast are three new members. They defy the odds and are determined to live their lives, and go against the social expectations.

Series director Valentino Mathibela said: “The new additions to the cast of course bring a stir to the settled waters. The OGs suffer a fallout from an innocent situation that needed to be handled better but since it’s Pastors’ Wives, they keep it real with calling out nonsense.” Among the new cast members set to join the show is one of South Africa’s most popular faces in gospel, Noluvo Duna. She is the youngest wife but still equally committed and conservative. “What I do and who I am reflects on my husband – be it good or bad. That is why I believe in being authentic and true to myself,” said Duna.