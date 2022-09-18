Phumeza and Shota Mdabe to share their magical day in a four-part wedding special

When celebrities say they are inviting the masses to watch their wedding either on telly or via streaming platforms, you can bet it’s going to be nothing an extravagant affair. Actress and TV host Phumeza Mdabe and her music producer husband Mnqobi 'Shota' Mdabe are set to join a long list of South African celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, Dineo Moeketsi and Solo Langa, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones who televised their wedding day.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Mdabe’s four-part series, “PS: I Love You, Phumeza and Shota’s Wedding Special”, will hit the small screen on Heritage Day at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). After being together for nearly a decade, the couple will take viewers on their journey as they undergo the formalities of solidifying their union. In a story that spans provinces and has a young family at its centre, the series will follow the pair as they formally unite their families with the ceremonies of umembeso and umbondo, followed by a lavish wedding featuring the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

“Reality is one of the genres our viewers love the most, and while they enjoy the stories of everyday people being told on screen, our specials and shows that take us into the lives of public figures are also fan favourites,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. “September is the beginning of wedding season in South Africa, so it’s a fitting time for us to debut a wedding special. “Phumeza and Shota are one of SA’s most private couples, so to see them open up will be a treat for audiences.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The four-part series will see the Mdabes give audiences an intimate glimpse into their lives, including their children. “We explore the couple’s relationship with one another, as well as their relationships with their respective families. “While love is at the centre of this special, it’s also a story of cultural identity, overcoming challenges, family bonds, and friendship.”