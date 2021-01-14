Phumeza Mdabe reunites abandoned kids with their parents in new reality show on Mzansi Magic

Actress and TV presenter Phumeza Mdabe is set to host Abandoned, a new reality show that seeks to help abandoned children track down their family members.

Mdabe will help those who were left on park benches, commuter stations or at orphanages to search and reconnect with those who abandoned them – their mothers or fathers – in a reality TV show that seeks to help them find a sense of belonging.

The new 13-part show, which will also help those that gave up their children an opportunity to find and reconnect with their offspring, is set to start on Tuesday, January 19.

“As part of our exciting list of brand-new shows in the new year, Mzansi Magic will bring you reality TV that will take you on an emotional roller-coaster, one that invites viewers on a journey that will also help them find a place of solace through relatable content,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Every week, the show will tackle different dynamics, and help the abandoned children find answer to questions such as – did my mother or father love me?