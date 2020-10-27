Queen Twerk gears up for season 2 of ‘Have Faith’

Model and social media influencer Faith Nketsi, best known as best known as Queen Twerk gears up for season 2 of her reality show “Have Faith”. In the new season, Nketsi expands her horizons as she ventures into the world of business following the launch of her cosmetics line “Fe Beauty”. While she has emotionally grown, she faces new challenges in battling the demons and mistakes of her past, especially where relationships are concerned. Nketsi’s path to stardom has been a unique one. She rose to fame as the lead dancer of the all-girl dance group “Pro-Twerkers”, building a massive following on social media that opened doors for her as an influencer and a club hostess. Commenting on the show, the Nketsi said: “This season my fans can expect the unexpected.

“I will be making boss moves as I expand my business interests and challenge myself to leave my comfort zone to achieve my dreams.

“The road hasn’t been easy though, and this season will be a lot more personal as I connect with those closest to me including family and old friends.”

The show’s renewal follows a successful season debut, where Nketsi made history by becoming the first female celebrity to have her own reality show on MTV Africa.

The show gives viewers an intimate look into the life of one of South Africa’s most controversial and most talked-about personalities.

The star will be joined by her best friend Kim Kholiwe who connected strongly with audiences in the first season with her personal trauma, her brother’s drug abuse, and family.

However, this season Kholiwe wants to keep her family away from the cameras, with the spotlight focused on her.

She reveals her pregnancy and her worries about being a single mom with an absent baby daddy.

The second season introduces new cast members on the show including Kabelo, Ntseki's ’s brother, and her cousin Refiloe who is a former member of the “Pro-Twerkers”.

The star is also expected to reunite with former “Pro-Twerkers” dancers Theresa and Samantha Malinga as they attempt to relive the days that brought them together.

The cast of “Have Faith“. Picture: Supplied

Commenting on the show, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa said: 'We are excited for MTV viewers to experience yet another fresh and exciting local production.

He added: "This season of Have Faith will see a young woman pursue her dreams in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges and our viewers will be able to connect and relate with her story.

“We are committed to producing content that is reflective of our audiences and showcasing authentic African stories to a global audience.”

“Have Faith” Season 2 will premiere on MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Monday, November 2, at 9:30 pm.