Rami Chuene bags a new TV gig to showcase the beauty of Mzansi
South African National Parks (SANParks) is launching a brand reality television series titled “Away for Repair”.
The 13-part series will premiere on Thursday, October 7, on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.
Hosted by seasoned actress Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series will showcase the heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken relations.
Commenting on the show, SANParks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, said: “Away for Repair will treat viewers to an emotional roller-coaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime National Parks”.
“We also felt it important to emphasise the value of spending time in nature on emotional wellbeing – how the National Parks are places to escape to reconnect and revitalise hence the relationship boot camp theme,” added Sello.
The teams compete in various adventures that will challenge them physically and mentally, all in a bid to repair their broken bonds.
Viewers will enjoy some of the country’s hidden gems, from the mysteries of Southern Africa’s first ancient African Kingdom in the Mapungubwe National Park to the rugged coastline and deep forested gorges of the Tsitsikamma National Park through to the iconic Kruger National Park.
Some of the participants of the show include a pair of varsity friends dealing with a deep betrayal, sisters yearning for acknowledgement of past hurts, a married couple that has lost their foundation of trust, and a mother and daughter in deep need of unlearning their toxic behaviours.
“Away for Repair” starts on Thursday, October 7 at 9.30 pm on Mzansi Magic on DStv channel 161.