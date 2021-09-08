Rami Chuene bags a new TV gig to showcase the beauty of Mzansi

Hosted by seasoned actress Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series will showcase the heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken relations.

Commenting on the show, SANParks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, said: “Away for Repair will treat viewers to an emotional roller-coaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime National Parks”.

“We also felt it important to emphasise the value of spending time in nature on emotional wellbeing – how the National Parks are places to escape to reconnect and revitalise hence the relationship boot camp theme,” added Sello.