Marc Daly refused to marry Kenya Moore if she insisted on a pre-nuptial agreement.
The couple separated in September after two years of marriage and in scenes aired on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' at the weekend, the 48-year-old star admitted she had been keen on the "insurance" of having an official document in place that stipulated how they would divide their assets if they went their separate ways, the 49-year-old restaurateur wouldn't even discuss the idea.
During a dinner with Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, and Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill the subject of pre-nups were raised.
Kandi said: "We all feel like we're going to be together forever, right? And to me, a prenup is just like insurance. You never want to use it but you want to have it just in case.