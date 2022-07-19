RHOCT’s Thato makes an hour-long walk from Camps Bay to Sea Point for tea party

The second episode of “Real Housewives of Cape Town” had many viewers including myself shaking our heads in dismay over Thato Montse’s behaviour at Rushda Moosajee aka RushTush’s event. Different invitations must have been sent out for RushTush’s event because some were dressed like they were attending a cocktail party, with Rooksie being the only one dressed for a tea party.

Thato’s son may have given viewers a warning about her drinking habits in episode one but viewers got to see this first hand, when the winemaker wobbled in, late to arrive at the high tea. Thato walked into the venue with Coco Safar holding onto the walls, looking clearly disoriented. She was also very distant towards her fellow cast members and was not her usual bubbly self. The way Thato walked in 💀#RHOCT pic.twitter.com/HMZ2OO6fHY — Nqobile Fezile Busisiwe Shezi (@Nqobile_Cheezie) July 17, 2022 The housewife’s behaviour at the event had her good friend Beverly concerned, and she even made an effort to find out what was wrong with her other than being tipsy.

An emotional Thato revealed that she and her man had had an argument, which led her to taking an hour-long walk from Camps Bay to the venue, which is in Sea Point. Wow, what happened to Uber? #RHOCT Thato walked from Camps Bay to Sea Point? Ayi🤣 I can maybe, maybe hear Clifton, but hawu ngeke even that. uThato in that state futhi, I would’ve sobered up by the time I got to Sea Point shem — Nana09 (@Jouliefie) July 18, 2022 Prior to the tea party, Thato and her man attended a different event and it seems her man wanted to lay off the wine, sparking an argument. Thato’s emotional moment saw the ladies play a game of musical chairs, as they all wanted a heart to heart with Thato.

However, Mrs Leo, who is bringing it with her diary entries, did not sit next to Thato or find out what’s wrong with her. The way they kept swapping chairs to sit next to Thato during her heartfelt moment❤️😭



Click to watch #RHOCT highlights: https://t.co/uxNx7r6Luw pic.twitter.com/2bFcfBuZA3 — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) July 17, 2022 Mrs Leo most likely did not join in the kumbaya moment because of her earlier spat with Thato. The two housewives almost had a moment when Thato got in front of a rumour that she allegedly said she had problem with people being married to foreigners, referring to Mrs Leo who is married to a Nigerian man.

Mrs Leo, on the other hand, had many of us shocked with her quotation for her son's first birthday, which she deconstructed for her husband. Innocent, who is a club promoter and known for being a big spender on the Cape Town streets, was not budging to his wife's R100 000 venue quotation for their son's first birthday.

