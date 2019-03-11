AKA. Picture: Austin Malema

Nothing is more important than joining the country to witness the televised Comedy Central Roast of AKA on (DStv channel 122) on 11 March at 21:30 CAT and on Showmax on 12 March – you’ll crack up when AKA explodes like a Cr-AKA-jack!





Viacom International Media Networks Africa will be bringing you all the sensational content from the Comedy Central Roast of AKA across four of their flagship channels on TX night, kicking off with AKA’s Microwave Roast on MTV Base, now available on DStv Access (DStv channel 322) at 19:00 CAT, followed by a backstage view in the Behind the Scenes Special on MTV (DStv channel 130) at 20:00 CAT. At 20:30 CAT, The BET Red Carpet Fashion Takeover of the Comedy Central Roast of AKA will cover all the celebrity glitz and glam on BET (DStv channel 129). Jason Goliath’s Pre-Roast Special at 21:00 CAT will propel you straight into the laughter and hilarity of the main show on Comedy Central at 21:30 CAT.





Mr Forbes, also known as AKA, was in for a major “Victory Slap” when he came up against one of the most dangerously witty group of roasting panellists ever assembled. “The host who can boast the most roast”, Pearl Thusi fights fire with fire alongside panellists Mark “Fiiiiiiiiiish”, Papa Penny, out-of-orbit Moonchild Sanelly, ready-to-rumble Joey Rasdien, fire-spitting Nina Hastie, bad-boy Francois van Coke, “Nigerican” Davido and the ever-extravagant Moshe Ndiki setting AKA “A King Alight”!





To tantalise your taste buds, here is a sneak preview at what some of our foul-mouthed celebrity panellists had to say as they stoked the bonfire.





Davido snapped at AKA: “When you collaborate, make sure you get a weaker rapper or you’ll end up being a feature on your own song!”





Moshe ripped into Nina with: “Nina what do you know about trending – Papa Penny’s hairpiece has more followers than you!”





Mark did his best to burn Papa Penny with the following: “I am not sure how you made it onto this panel, I can’t wait to not understand a word you are saying!”





Joey cut to the bone when he quipped: “AKA’s biggest hit is when Black Coffee smacked his manager!”





Moshe took no prisoners, taking multiple swipes when he said: “AKA your beef with Cassper is boring – it was only number 143 of the biggest fights in the world. Number 3 was Moonchild vs. dandruff, number 2 was Davido vs. anything on the top shelf, number 1 was Bonang vs spell check!!”





Moonchild and Pearl had a slap-fest as they did their worst to smash each other’s reputations. Moonchild commented: “Pearl, you are an African, but you struggle to do an African accent!”, whilst Pearl threw thick mud saying: “Moonchild, to be fair, without that hair you are just Ntsiki Mazwai!”



