Monday, October 10, 2022

Rooksie reminds host Vusi Twala of his job as he picks sides in ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ reunion

Kutazwa “Rooksie” Gqirana. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Reality TV reunions provide a platform for the cast to iron out any unresolved issues and make amends where necessary.

The host of the show is tasked with steering the cast in the direction of matters being resolved and ensuring that everyone is heard when saying their peace.

But Vusi Twala, (also known as Vusi Zion), the host of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” reunion, had viewers distressed over the manner in which he handled things.

His American accent in part one of the reunion had viewers side-eyeing him but his inability to allow all sides to be heard and favouritism have viewers calling for him to not host the reunion again.

Rooksie at one point even reminded Twala of his job on the show, cautioning him to listen to both sides of the story.

Twala in part two of the reunion seemed to only allow certain people to finish their thoughts, swept some issues that needed serious attention under the carpet and focused on Thato keeping in check.

When Mrs Leo’s comments on Thato’s abusive relationship were brought up, Twala ensured that she got her point across but failed to bring her to task about what she said and how tone-deaf it came across.

Instead of admitting that her sentiments could have been better worded, she gave a speech that as a mother of three girls she wouldn’t condone abuse because of her own past experiences with abuse.

As a host, you need to be neutral. Thato needed to be calmed down, especially with all the f-bombs she was dropping.

Twala seemed more focused on wanting Thato to wrap up but failed to fully address the root of her anger. Thato was on fire during the reunion as she felt that she had been wronged by Camilla, Mrs Leo and Beverley.

Camilla once again took aim at Thato’s qualifications as she once again questioned if she was a qualified winemaker, this found her being labelled a “racist” by Thato.

Following the reunion there is most likely no way that Beverley and Thato’s friendship can be saved after all the bombs Thato dropped.

The reunion left viewers curious rather than satisfied that issues were resolved especially after Rooksie and Lue’s issue was tabled.

Rooksie had the ladies silent when she addressed the bad vibes between her and Lue following an incident that is said to have taken place in July. Lue did not want to talk about the case, which is now with the “national intelligence” but also didn’t want to stop her.

Viewers are now stuck with the question of what happened at the Durban July, maybe that will be answered in the second season.

