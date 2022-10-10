Rooksie reminds host Vusi Twala of his job as he picks sides in ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ reunion

Reality TV reunions provide a platform for the cast to iron out any unresolved issues and make amends where necessary. The host of the show is tasked with steering the cast in the direction of matters being resolved and ensuring that everyone is heard when saying their peace.

But Vusi Twala, (also known as Vusi Zion), the host of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” reunion, had viewers distressed over the manner in which he handled things. Thanks Rooksie for dealing with this host. Next season he must not come back please #RHOCapeTown #RHOCTreunion pic.twitter.com/1MFyS9GCmg — 🇿🇦⚓️ᴮᵀ Their Mama⚓️❤️ (@Caisey_kay) October 9, 2022 His American accent in part one of the reunion had viewers side-eyeing him but his inability to allow all sides to be heard and favouritism have viewers calling for him to not host the reunion again. This host, Vusi Thwala, must not be brought back next time. He's so annoyingly bias with a huge love for abelungu and their minion Loveline, he fails to hold them accountable 🙄🙄#RHOCTreunion #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/1ip8vl1klP — Nosisa🦋 (@nosisa_zulu) October 9, 2022 Rooksie at one point even reminded Twala of his job on the show, cautioning him to listen to both sides of the story.

Twala in part two of the reunion seemed to only allow certain people to finish their thoughts, swept some issues that needed serious attention under the carpet and focused on Thato keeping in check. This host must never come back. Why is it that every time Thato wants to say Santhing he blocks here with his hands💁🏽‍♀️. Wish Rooksie had told Thato about Durban 😂😂😂. Law suit or not my girl would’ve told us🤣🫶🏾#RHOCTreunion pic.twitter.com/62VBfl8A2v — Tumi's Treats (@ministerofsweet) October 9, 2022 When Mrs Leo’s comments on Thato’s abusive relationship were brought up, Twala ensured that she got her point across but failed to bring her to task about what she said and how tone-deaf it came across. Instead of admitting that her sentiments could have been better worded, she gave a speech that as a mother of three girls she wouldn’t condone abuse because of her own past experiences with abuse.

"It would be so stupid of me to condone abuse": Abuse apologist Loveline! You condoned abuse! We all saw it! #RHOCT #RHOCTreunion pic.twitter.com/sJIbQJMsDa — VEE (@sassie_Vee) October 9, 2022 As a host, you need to be neutral. Thato needed to be calmed down, especially with all the f-bombs she was dropping. Twala seemed more focused on wanting Thato to wrap up but failed to fully address the root of her anger. Thato was on fire during the reunion as she felt that she had been wronged by Camilla, Mrs Leo and Beverley. Camilla once again took aim at Thato’s qualifications as she once again questioned if she was a qualified winemaker, this found her being labelled a “racist” by Thato.

Camilla undermining Thato's qualifications yet again. Get this grandma off my screen please. Take her to a retirement village to be with her racist age mates #RHOCT #RHOCTreunion #RHOCapeTown pic.twitter.com/uSHQGlmrsH — 🎀Tinaa🎀 (@blackTinaa) October 9, 2022 Following the reunion there is most likely no way that Beverley and Thato’s friendship can be saved after all the bombs Thato dropped. The reunion left viewers curious rather than satisfied that issues were resolved especially after Rooksie and Lue’s issue was tabled. Rooksie is shaking the can. Loveline and Lue are so scared about this issue and I want to know what that issue is #RHOCTreunion pic.twitter.com/qUDVIOnG3u — 👑Brownie🌸 (@RealVeroch) October 9, 2022 Rooksie had the ladies silent when she addressed the bad vibes between her and Lue following an incident that is said to have taken place in July. Lue did not want to talk about the case, which is now with the “national intelligence” but also didn’t want to stop her.