Rumour has it that LaConco won’t be returning to 'The Real Housewives of Durban'

Speculation is rife around the housewives that won’t be be in the highly anticipated third season with fan favourite Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco reportedly not returning. The cast of the reality show includes Sorisha Naidoo, Conco, Annie Mthembu, Nonku Williams, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londie London and JoJo Robinson.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told “Isolezwe” that former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée will not be returning to the popular reality show. Last season, LaConco was a real hot topic among the ladies, especially for her love life. Ever since she made her debut in season one, LaC had viewers locked in with her catchphrases, especially, "Google me". The source told the publication that LaConco, who is the current host of “Our Perfect Wedding”, will not be returning and added that actress Mbali Ngiba is likely to be joining the show.

"Mbali is one of those who will appear in this programme and the recording of the programme is about to start. There are those who will not return, but it will be announced soon," the source told the publication. LaConco is yet to address the speculation on social media and none of the housewives have shared details about the upcoming season. Robinson earlier in the year, after season two wrapped up, played an April fools joke on her followers when she announced she would be moving to Mauritius with her family and would not be returning to the reality show.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Entertainment reached out to Showmax who said: "RHOD hasn't started shooting yet, we'll confirm the cast once filming begins.” Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.