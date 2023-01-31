Sandra and Theo Traw, the first housemates evicted from ‘Big Brother Titans’, spill the tea

Sandra and Theo Traw, who were operating this past week under the nickname Santheo, are the first housemates to be voted out of Biggie’s house. The pair had been up for eviction against Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla), Justin & Yvonne (Juvone) and Yemi Cregx & Nelisa (Yelisa).

Story continues below Advertisement

The new pairs were part of a twist where housemates had to form duos before taking part in last week’s Head of House games – and were then nominated for eviction as a duo. Sandra and Theo Traw had a dramatic week at the house, which included housemates getting into heated rivalries and arguments, with the bleep censor working overtime on those recap episodes. An upbeat Sandra, who described herself as “always fire”, told co-host Lawrence Maleka she wasn’t expecting to leave so soon.

‘Big Brother Titans’ housemate Sandra from Nigeria. Picture: Supplied Sandra found herself getting caught in the unfolding mayhem between Khosi, Blue Aiva and Yemi Cregx. In playing the middleman between the three of them, Sandra left some viewers feeling like she was interfering while others celebrated her for trying to be the voice of reason. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Sandra explained that didn’t like being caught up in something that has nothing to do with her and pointed out she was not trying to be a hypocrite, as some had presumed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her friendship outside the house with Yemi Cregx was what made her be honest with her fellow housemate about how he was moving inside. She explained: “I think I was just trying to let Yemi know that you can’t be toying with girls like that. “Cause I wouldn’t like to look the way Khosi looked after the whole thing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I don’t know if it worked against me, cause all of them had like Sandra in their mouth in the diary room, putting me up for eviction and stuff but again it’s a game and am not going to hold it against anybody.” When asked if the other women in the house had been threatened by her, Sandra said: “Definitely. I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.” When pressed on the question, Sandra insisted she got along with some of the women. “In my opinion I tried to get along with a few of the ladies.”

She does admit that some of her relationships with the women in the house needed time and took accountability for some of her actions in certain situations. Sandra shared that the biggest adjustment in the house was the alarm clocks in the morning, as getting used to them was not easy but being an early riser worked to her advantage. One thing she would have liked to have changed during her stay in the house was being warmer to her partner Theo Traw.