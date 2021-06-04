’Survivor SA: Immunity Island’ castaway Jason Brookstein thought he had it all figured out

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” castaway, Jason Brookstein’s game was short lived as he became the first contestant to be voted off Season 8 on Thursday, June 3.

Jason thought he had it all figured out, but things didn’t go as planned and he became a hot target at tribal council, picking up five votes against Qieän’s two.

Speaking after his blindside dismissal, he said: “I only spent three days on the island but I can safely say that it is really real.

“The conditions and elements viewers see on TV is real,” said the self-proclaimed ‘Muhammad Ali’ of “Survivor”.

Host Nico Panagio reads the votes at tribal council. Picture: Supplied.

Although Jason is a “Survivor” fan at heart and went into the game prepared, the intensity and fast paced game showed him flames.

“The game is so unpredictable and that’s exciting. I did my homework on the contestants and I strategised – but when you’re put on the island, things change at lightning speed and there isn’t much you can do about it. That’s why this game is known as the greatest social experiment on the planet,” he said.

About filming at the Wild Coast he said it was an adventure and the conditions and terrain made it seem like they were on a remote island overseas.

Jason Brookstein. Picture: Supplied.

“The Wild Coast is beautiful. When production asked me how I felt about being at the Wild Coast, I said it was perfect.

“We have an opportunity to showcase our beautiful country, its conditions and elements that the world isn’t aware of.

“Overseas productions should definitely lean towards this raw untapped location for their filming. Our production team nailed it,” he said.

Jason said while he learned a thing or two about himself from watching the first episode, it only makes him more eager to re-enter in future.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from watching myself on TV is that I have been too dominant for too long and I’ve gotten comfortable with it.

“I didn’t even think a blindside would happen to me. I’m already rethinking how to play the game better next time,” he added.