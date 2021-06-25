'Survivor SA: Immunity Island' castaway Paul voted off for being misogynistic and greedy

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” castaway, Paul Cupido became the perfect target for a blindside after a divided tribe Zamba blasted him for being misogynistic and greedy. Paul chatted to IOL Entertainment soon after his “Survivor” exit to tell us about his experience on the show.

Did the blindside take you by surprise? It wasn’t something that I didn’t expect because I was a bit paranoid that day and I suspected that something was going down. It was well executed and to go home with a blindside makes sense. You were voted off because you weren’t listening to the ladies and were eating a lot, your thoughts?

I don’t think it was the food, I think it was just to get back at Chappies and I for not talking to Carla and for voting Mike out. That was my understanding. What was the “Survivor” experience like for you? I was on the island for 11 days, the experience was definitely second to none, something that I never experienced before.

It was a lot of fun and you are put in all these crazy and tricky situations. From a viewer’s perspective, I said to myself “Agh yeah, I can do this, I can do that”, but then when you’re on the show it’s a whole different ballgame. I do things to gain perspective and experience and to enjoy life. Aftercare teacher, Paul Cupido. Picture: Supplied. What preparation did you do before landing on the island?

I read a book or two about manipulation. I bulked up quiet a bit in terms of food and getting some healthy fats in the body so I wouldn’t have to struggle further down the line. I also prepared physically so that I was fit enough to do challenges. How was getting to know the other castaways?

I really enjoyed it because what makes the game so interesting is that there are so many different personalities on the island, and once their true colours come out then it becomes very interesting to see how people battle with certain things like being home-sick or hungry. What comforts did you miss? Funny enough I also prepared sleeping on the floor. I spent two weeks on the floor at home. I like nature so I think the only thing I missed was delicious food.

How was filming at the Wild Coast? It was phenomenal. I have never been there before and it was beautiful to see the landscapes right on our doorstep. But at the end of the day, regardless of where you are you still get the full experience. The destination is just an extra.

For me the experience is about being on the island and being part of this experiment. What was the best and worst thing on the island for you? The best thing was the challenges and putting our brains together and figuring out our strengths and weaknesses, and how we come together as a tribe at that moment.